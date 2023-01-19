‘Chiefs will be lethal to avoid third straight loss’

That Kaizer Chiefs have recently been struggling doesn’t mean it will be a walkover for Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
This is the view of Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, who believes Chiefs will be more dangerous as they look to respond from their 0-4 humiliation from AmaZulu last Friday.
Amakhosi have troubled Sundowns in the past and will have a point to prove as they will look to avoid a third straight defeat.
Maema said it was important that they didn’t take them lightly as they would be motivated to bounce back to winning ways at their expense. “Chiefs are a big team and no one should take them lightly,” Maema insisted.
“We are actually aware of the threat they are going to pose because it is always difficult to play a wounded team coming from that result. I know they would want to change that with us because they will come more than motivated, it is a big clash, but we are ready for the challenge.
“We take every opponent we play against very seriously no matter how they play. Ours is to win football matches and make sure that come Saturday, we are ready to fight away from home.”
Sundowns will also have a chance to set a new Premier Soccer League (PSL) record of an unprecedented 12th successive victory in a row should they overcome Amakhosi.
Their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Monday in the Tshwane derby equaled their own best mark of 11 wins in succession, which was set in the 2006/07 season under coach Gordon Igesund.
But the 27-year-old insists they are not motivated by records, but to better their goals in the new cycle of matches.
“It is always good collectively as a group of hard workers ... from the coaches, staff down to the players to break records, but what is more important is to focus on our goals in this new cycle of games to make sure we get it successful like the previous one,” he said.
“We are fighting for each other ... from the coach and the technical team to the players. All of us are giving our bit to actually stay together and fight for each other. I think that helps us to stay together and win football matches.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB, 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
‘Chiefs will be lethal to avoid third straight loss’
Maema wary of wounded Amakhosi
Image: Lefty Shivambu
That Kaizer Chiefs have recently been struggling doesn’t mean it will be a walkover for Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
This is the view of Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, who believes Chiefs will be more dangerous as they look to respond from their 0-4 humiliation from AmaZulu last Friday.
Amakhosi have troubled Sundowns in the past and will have a point to prove as they will look to avoid a third straight defeat.
Maema said it was important that they didn’t take them lightly as they would be motivated to bounce back to winning ways at their expense. “Chiefs are a big team and no one should take them lightly,” Maema insisted.
“We are actually aware of the threat they are going to pose because it is always difficult to play a wounded team coming from that result. I know they would want to change that with us because they will come more than motivated, it is a big clash, but we are ready for the challenge.
“We take every opponent we play against very seriously no matter how they play. Ours is to win football matches and make sure that come Saturday, we are ready to fight away from home.”
Sundowns will also have a chance to set a new Premier Soccer League (PSL) record of an unprecedented 12th successive victory in a row should they overcome Amakhosi.
Their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Monday in the Tshwane derby equaled their own best mark of 11 wins in succession, which was set in the 2006/07 season under coach Gordon Igesund.
But the 27-year-old insists they are not motivated by records, but to better their goals in the new cycle of matches.
“It is always good collectively as a group of hard workers ... from the coaches, staff down to the players to break records, but what is more important is to focus on our goals in this new cycle of games to make sure we get it successful like the previous one,” he said.
“We are fighting for each other ... from the coach and the technical team to the players. All of us are giving our bit to actually stay together and fight for each other. I think that helps us to stay together and win football matches.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB, 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes
Kaizer Jr calls for patience amid Chiefs' poor form
Kaizer Chiefs might be in for drubbing against Sundowns: Shane McGregor
If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos