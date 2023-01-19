×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Shalulile likely to win Golden Boot again – Mashego

Namibia ace’s seven goals mean he’s still top-scorer

19 January 2023 - 09:02
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pretoria.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The winner of the 2012/13 Golden Boot Katlego Mahoota Mashego has backed Mamelodi Sundowns' talisman to still finish top of the scoring charts, despite missing six league games between October and December last year.

Peter Shalulile has just recovered from muscular complications, coming off the bench in Sundowns last two league games against Chippa United and SuperSport United. The Namibia aces seven DStv Premiership goals mean hes still a top-scorer, tied with Kaizer ChiefsBonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport.

Shaluliles injury engendered the rise of 21-year-old Cassius Mailula, whose five league goals came when Shalulile was on the sidelines. That Mailula now starts ahead of Shalulile may derail the Namibian's Golden Boot charge. For all that, Mashego, who scored 13 goals to win the Golden Boot with Swallows, has explained why he thinks Shalulile will defend his top-scorer gong.

Shalulile stands a good chance to win this Golden Boot award again [he scooped it with 23 goals last term]. Sundowns are a team that create many chances. When he came from the bench against Chippa he scored, proving he's still the best striker in the league. He could have easily scored twice but he missed one good chance, Mashego told Sowetan yesterday.

I really back him to win it. Shalulile has experience and because he's confident he doesn't need many minutes to score. With Cassius doing well, Shalulile can still come off the bench and score many goals. What will also work in his favour is that he's coming from a long-term injury and people don't expect him to win it [the Golden Boot], so he's not under any pressure.

Should Shalulile win the top-scorer accolade, he will be the first player to win this award three times in the PSL era, having bagged it with 13 goals while still at Highlands Park in the 2019/20 season. With Bimenyimana also in the mix, the Golden Boot race will heat up on Saturday when Chiefs host Sundowns in a much-hyped tie at FNB Stadium (8pm).

AmaZulu have to remain consistent, says Mobara

AmaZulu must back up their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs with another win against struggling Marumo Gallants this weekend, insists Abbubaker Mobara.
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Chiefs will be lethal to avoid third straight loss’

That Kaizer Chiefs have recently been struggling doesn’t mean it will be a walkover for Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes

Appearing to be the heir to Njabulo Blom’s midfield throne at Kaizer Chiefs, talented yet inexperienced Samkelo Zwane has a lot of convincing to do.
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Jr calls for patience amid Chiefs' poor form

Kaizer Motaung Junior has made it clear Kaizer Chiefs’ hierarchy are not happy with their languid start to the year, but has pleaded with the club’s ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...