Shalulile likely to win Golden Boot again – Mashego

The winner of the 2012/13 Golden Boot Katlego “Mahoota” Mashego has backed Mamelodi Sundowns' talisman to still finish top of the scoring charts, despite missing six league games between October and December last year.
Peter Shalulile has just recovered from muscular complications, coming off the bench in Sundowns’ last two league games against Chippa United and SuperSport United. The Namibia ace’s seven DStv Premiership goals mean he’s still a top-scorer, tied with Kaizer Chiefs’ Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport.
Shalulile’s injury engendered the rise of 21-year-old Cassius Mailula, whose five league goals came when Shalulile was on the sidelines. That Mailula now starts ahead of Shalulile may derail the Namibian's Golden Boot charge. For all that, Mashego, who scored 13 goals to win the Golden Boot with Swallows, has explained why he thinks Shalulile will defend his top-scorer gong.
“Shalulile stands a good chance to win this Golden Boot award again [he scooped it with 23 goals last term]. Sundowns are a team that create many chances. When he came from the bench against Chippa he scored, proving he's still the best striker in the league. He could have easily scored twice but he missed one good chance,” Mashego told Sowetan yesterday.
“I really back him to win it. Shalulile has experience and because he's confident he doesn't need many minutes to score. With Cassius doing well, Shalulile can still come off the bench and score many goals. What will also work in his favour is that he's coming from a long-term injury and people don't expect him to win it [the Golden Boot], so he's not under any pressure.”
Should Shalulile win the top-scorer accolade, he will be the first player to win this award three times in the PSL era, having bagged it with 13 goals while still at Highlands Park in the 2019/20 season. With Bimenyimana also in the mix, the Golden Boot race will heat up on Saturday when Chiefs host Sundowns in a much-hyped tie at FNB Stadium (8pm).
Shalulile likely to win Golden Boot again – Mashego
Namibia ace’s seven goals mean he’s still top-scorer
Image: Lefty Shivambu
