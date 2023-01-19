×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup star Souaibou Marou

By Neville Khoza - 19 January 2023 - 11:10
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: via Twitter/@orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport on a two-year deal.

The Buccaneers completed the signing of the 22-year striker yesterday. The Cameroonian international was part of the Cameroon squad during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar last year.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport,” the club said in a statement. “The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the club until 2025.

“Marou comes to SA on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process, including Player of the Season award in 2022. 

“His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the 2022 Fifa World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.

“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club yesterday afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.”

Marou becomes the Buccaneers’ third signing recently following Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena.

The Cameroonian international joined his new teammates on Thursday morning.

He will be competing for a place with Kermit Erasmus, Mabena, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Evidence Makgopa and Terrence Dzvukamanja upfront.

 

Pirates should aim for Caf football as Sundowns run away with league: Timm

Orlando Pirates' midfield enforcer Miguel Timm says returning to continental football is a priority for the Sea Robbers as Mamelodi Sundowns continue ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a big squad at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has admitted it can be a “complex” undertaking keeping all the players in a big squad happy.
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...