Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup star Souaibou Marou

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport on a two-year deal.
The Buccaneers completed the signing of the 22-year striker yesterday. The Cameroonian international was part of the Cameroon squad during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar last year.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport,” the club said in a statement. “The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the club until 2025.
“Marou comes to SA on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process, including Player of the Season award in 2022.
“His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the 2022 Fifa World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.
“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club yesterday afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.”
Marou becomes the Buccaneers’ third signing recently following Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena.
The Cameroonian international joined his new teammates on Thursday morning.
He will be competing for a place with Kermit Erasmus, Mabena, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Evidence Makgopa and Terrence Dzvukamanja upfront.
