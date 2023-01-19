AmaZulu have to remain consistent, says Mobara

AmaZulu must back up their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs with another win against struggling Marumo Gallants this weekend, insists Abbubaker Mobara.
The defender says consistency is key now if they are to continue to move up the DStv Premiership table and will need to show the same performance against Gallants at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm.
“Consistency is more important than anything else going to face Marumo Gallants and coming off a 4-0 victory,” Mobara told the media. “It is difficult to maintain that and hopefully, the sessions we are doing and what the coaches are expecting from us can turn into another victory on Saturday.
“For me personally, I think the best part of our game for us is to keep consistency and obviously win more games.”
Mobara, who struggled with injuries in the past, is pleased to be injury free thus far this season and he plans to maintain consistency in his performance, having made 15 appearances across all competitions.
“Injuries are part of the game of football, so I don’t think I should take much hardness on myself because of the setback with them,” he said.
“I think that’s more of what I do to come back and the challenges that I need to face to overcome all of these obstacles where injuries are concerned.
“I’m trying to focus on my mental strength so I can keep my consistency with my performance.”
The 28-year-old also revealed how his partnership with Ramahlwe Mphahlele has grown at the club this season.
The pair have formed a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence for Usuthu, having conceded 13 goals so far.
“That’s one thing I didn’t have for a long time, a consistent partnership besides having Taariq Fielies at Cape Town City.
“It is a good partnership, we spend a good time off the field understanding each other, and I think that also helps to know what my partner does and see if we can manage things collectively.
“Rama is a very responsible defender and him being next to me will help me sometimes, I lose concentration and take the focus of my game elsewhere and he is very good at keeping it together and remains focused.”
AmaZulu have to remain consistent, says Mobara
Usuthu looking to build on emphatic rout of Chiefs
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu must back up their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs with another win against struggling Marumo Gallants this weekend, insists Abbubaker Mobara.
The defender says consistency is key now if they are to continue to move up the DStv Premiership table and will need to show the same performance against Gallants at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm.
“Consistency is more important than anything else going to face Marumo Gallants and coming off a 4-0 victory,” Mobara told the media. “It is difficult to maintain that and hopefully, the sessions we are doing and what the coaches are expecting from us can turn into another victory on Saturday.
“For me personally, I think the best part of our game for us is to keep consistency and obviously win more games.”
Mobara, who struggled with injuries in the past, is pleased to be injury free thus far this season and he plans to maintain consistency in his performance, having made 15 appearances across all competitions.
“Injuries are part of the game of football, so I don’t think I should take much hardness on myself because of the setback with them,” he said.
“I think that’s more of what I do to come back and the challenges that I need to face to overcome all of these obstacles where injuries are concerned.
“I’m trying to focus on my mental strength so I can keep my consistency with my performance.”
The 28-year-old also revealed how his partnership with Ramahlwe Mphahlele has grown at the club this season.
The pair have formed a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence for Usuthu, having conceded 13 goals so far.
“That’s one thing I didn’t have for a long time, a consistent partnership besides having Taariq Fielies at Cape Town City.
“It is a good partnership, we spend a good time off the field understanding each other, and I think that also helps to know what my partner does and see if we can manage things collectively.
“Rama is a very responsible defender and him being next to me will help me sometimes, I lose concentration and take the focus of my game elsewhere and he is very good at keeping it together and remains focused.”
‘Chiefs will be lethal to avoid third straight loss’
Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes
Kaizer Jr calls for patience amid Chiefs' poor form
Kaizer Chiefs might be in for drubbing against Sundowns: Shane McGregor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos