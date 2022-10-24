AmaZulu coach Folz says team not scared of Pirates

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has tactfully passed up a chance to share credit with his predecessor Brandon Truter for reaching the MTN8 final.
It was Folz's first MTN8 game in charge of AmaZulu when they drew goalless against Kaizer Chiefs in the cup's semifinal second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Truter, who resigned early this month, guided Usuthu to the Wafa-Wafa semifinal by beating Cape Town City in the quarterfinals.
It was still Truter at the helm when the Durban club managed to net the goal that would eventually inspire them to the final, in the semifinals' first leg that ended 1-1 almost four weeks ago. Folz, 32, has managed only stalemates in all the three games he's overseen at Usuthu so far.
"When it comes to a former coach or former coaches who were here, I am not sure what you want me to answer because I don't know exactly what was done before. It's one thing to watch the games on TV and it's another thing to be in the dressing room or on the training ground, seeing what's done on a daily basis,'' Folz said after the game against Chiefs.
"I can give you an instruction that's the same as another coach but I can say that to you in a different way and it's going to touch you in a different manner and you're going to give me a different quality at the end. So there's too many elements up in the air for me to tell you whether former coaches had an impact or not. Let me enjoy us going to the final and if you allow me to take credit for that I will take it. Importantly, more credit must be given to the players."
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The French Moroccan also made it known he's not scared of Pirates, who humiliated defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 to set a date with Usuthu in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5. The Usuthu coach emphasised the significance of winning their next two league games against Marumo Gallants away tomorrow and against Stellenbosch at home Sunday, before the MTN8 decider.
"[Pirates] are a good team just like Chiefs are a good team but at the end of the day if you want me to say they are better than us or something like that, no! We are absolutely not scared of them or any team that you can put in front of us,'' Folz insisted.
"It's important to get a win on Wednesday and it is also important to win at the weekend as well. As I have told everyone in the dressing room, let's enjoy tonight and get back to work as soon as tomorrow."
