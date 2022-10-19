Faded Galaxy aim for Chiefs’ scalp

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi hasn’t hidden that they are struggling with morale amid going seven-game without a win nor scoring.
Galaxy aim to lift up their spirits by stunning an indifferent Kaizer Chiefs side at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Having started the season like a house on fire, beating perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns and their Tshwane foes SuperSport United, the wheels have seemingly fallen off for Galaxy. Buthelezi has conceded their confidence has taken a knock, aiming to claim Chiefs’ scalp to boost it.
“I won’t lie, it has been bad for us as far as confidence is concerned. We have played seven games without scoring let alone winning, so we are down. It’s now like we have been playing badly but we have been lacking luck, especially when you look at how we have been conceding... sometimes the goals we concede are deflections, so it’s just bad luck, I think. However, we understand we must create our own luck,” Buthelezi told Sowetan yesterday.
“We want to get back to winning ways and boost our confidence. There's no better way to do that than beating Chiefs. Chiefs are a big team and beating big teams always changes things for a team who has been struggling. We will go to FNB and give it our all to make sure we bag maximum points because we can't afford to stretch our poor run.”
As bad as things have been for Galaxy, Buthelezi has managed to keep four clean sheets in the past seven games they have played. Overall, the lad from Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal boasts seven clean sheets this season. The 24-year-old shot-stopper has targeted at least 12 clean sheets this term.
“I want to have as many clean sheets as I can but my target is 12. At the start of the season, I told myself I want to keep 12 clean sheets and I will try my best to fulfil this goal.”
Galaxy’s last seven games
August 20: 0-0 away to Arrows
August 24: 0-0 away to Chippa
September 3: lost 0-1 at home to CPT City
Sept 10: beaten 0-2 away to Pirates
Sept 18: drew 0-0 away to Bay
October 4: lost 0-1 at home to Marumo
October 8: drew 0-0 at home to Swallows
Today’s fixtures
AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
