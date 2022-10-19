Time will tell if Folz is the right coach for AmaZulu – Masilela

Veteran defender Tsepo Masilela is unsure if new AmaZulu coach Romain Folz will succeed at the club despite getting backing from the players for now.
Masilela, who was released by Usuthu at the end of last season and has not yet decided whether to retire or not, said only time will tell if the management made the right decision to hire the young coach.
Folz, 32, replaced Brandon Truter following the club's poor run of results and saw his first match in charge ending with a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates last Friday.
“They started well this season then they went on a bad run of five games with no win, and obviously in soccer, pressure started. I’m sure the president of the team [Sandile Zungu] has his own reasons why he made the decision to get a new coach,” Masilela explained to the media during the Carling Black Label Cup media update in Johannesburg yesterday.
“For me, only time will tell; we will have to wait and see. We are looking forward to the next couple of games before the break. Maybe after that, we will have a clear picture if the president was right or wrong.
“But it is a tough one because you can only comment or judge once they have given him a chance based on the results and the impact that he had on the team. But for now, we will never know how it will end. He is a new coach. The president is ambitious and we have to support and see.”
While there are doubts that he won’t work well with some of the senior players who are older than him, Masilela, 37, says that’s not the case as the players are excited to work with him.
“The feedback I’m getting from the guys is that the excitement and the vibe is there, they are looking forward to working with the coach and he has been there for a week now,” he said. “They have played one game under him, a draw against Pirates, and for now I can say they are very excited.
“I don’t think he will have a problem in the changeroom; as players, we are at a point where we understand.”
Meanwhile, Usuthu will look to end their six-match winless run when they host Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium today at 5pm.
Time will tell if Folz is the right coach for AmaZulu – Masilela
