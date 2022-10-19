In those seven outings, Galaxy registered three defeats, four draws and also failed to score a goal.
Chiefs defence lacking as TS Galaxy hold them to a draw in Soweto
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the DStv Premiership continued when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a Bernard Parker inspired TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.
Ashley du Preez and captain Keagan Dolly scored for Amakhosi while Bernard Parker and Djakaridja Traore goals were enough to earn Galaxy a point on the road.
The match showed that there are some serious problems in Chiefs’ defence as again it was partly to blame for the Soweto giants dropping points through their costly mistakes at the back.
Chiefs were looking to bounce back from their Saturday disappointing defeat to red-hot Chippa United.
Before that defeat Amakhosi looked to be on some kind of resurgence after three victories on the trot, which was a big positive from their slow start to the season.
Meanwhile, Galaxy were also equally desperate for a full house of points from the clash as they had gone for seven matches without a win.
In those seven outings, Galaxy registered three defeats, four draws and also failed to score a goal.
The last time the Mpumalanga outfit scored a goal was back in August 14 when they stunned SuperSport United by 2-0.
It was Chiefs who found the back of the net early through Du Preez when he was set up by George Matlou after eight minutes of play in Soweto.
But that goal didn’t damp Galaxy’s spirit that they showed from on set when they attacked Amakhosi.
Having seen that they were able to break Chiefs’ defence, but the final touch was a let-down, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic made an early change as he brought in veteran striker Parker for Lefa Hlongwane.
It took the former Amakhosi man, Parker, just two minutes to find the equaliser on 33 minutes.
Some shambolic defending by Amakhosi defender Edmilson Dove helped the visitors to take the lead when Traore scored with only four minutes before the halftime break.
In the second half, it was wave after wave of attacks from Chiefs as Galaxy looked determined to sit at the back and protect their lead. Galaxy’s decision invited more pressure from Chiefs and the visitors ended up committing fouls in dangerous areas.
One of those fouls was a free kick at the edge of the box on 81 minutes and Dolly scored from it to save Chiefs from another embarrassment.
Chiefs will now turn their attention to the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu FC in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
