Shandu not fazed by less game time

Orlando Pirates defender Bandile Shandu insists he is not concerned by the lack of game time this season and says as long as the team is doing well he is happy.
After an outstanding season with the Buccaneers last year following his move from Maritzburg United, Shandu has found himself on the bench in this campaign.
The 27-year-old has made 12 appearances for the club this season across all competitions with most coming in as a sub. He is competing for a place at right back with Thabiso Monyane who has been impressive for the Buccaneers this season.
“What I can say is everything is still going well this season. Whatever the coach wants I do it,” Shandu said
“But I would say maybe because I didn’t start the preseason well, compared to last year with the team, and that had an impact on me this time. But as games continue, I’m slowly getting my confidence and I’m getting game time.”
Despite seeing limited game time, Shandu feels he has improved a lot since he joined the Soweto giants.
“I have improved very much from the player I was before and now I’m going to improve. Right now I’m still willing to learn,” he said.
“Also playing with quality players at Pirates you are bound to improve that’s why every player who joins the team wants to improve.”
With Bucs coach Jose Riveiro preferring Monyane on the right back this season, Shandu said he understands as every game they plan differently and he supports whoever is playing.
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix
“The plan is different for teams and we have different qualities. If the coach wants Monyane for a particular game he will play him because he is also capable of playing in that position.
“But playing wing back has been exciting for me and I’m enjoying it. I have learnt a lot and I’m happy.”
Meanwhile, Pirates will be without Miguel Timm when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium after he picked his fourth booking during their 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
