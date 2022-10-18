Folz searches for first win at Maritzburg

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is determined to end his side's winless run when they welcome fellow strugglers Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.
Usuthu’s winless run stretched to six matches following their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Friday in what was Folz’s first match in charge.
And while he was pleased with the first-half performance against Pirates in that match, he wants his side to build on that against the Team of Choice.
“I expect consistency in our performance. Our first-half performance against Pirates was very good but not the second half,” Folz explained to the media yesterday ahead of the match. “We have to execute the game plan for a longer period of time to be focused on consistency and the task that we have to do.
“It is important to get back to winning ways, that's our objective. We are still recovering from the negative spell we are having and we have to work hard to get back to winning.”
With their KZN neighbours struggling again this season with two wins from 10 matches, Folz said they can’t afford to take them for granted. “I always tell the boys that it doesn’t matter who is in front of you, of course there are things you need to know about the opponents but it doesn’t change the way you approach the game,” he said.
“So, we prepare for this game just like any other in this league; every team has its qualities and you must not take anyone lightly. We just have to give our best like we do each and every game. We always plan to get maximum points and that will be an objective as well.”
Usuthu will welcome back their striker Gabadinho Mhango who missed their last two matches due to suspension. Lehlohonolo Majoro, who was substituted against Pirates after he collided with Richard Ofori, remains doubtful for the match.
“It is always good to have players returning from injuries or suspension. We have a good squad with every player having quality and bringing something into the team. If someone is back from injury or suspension, you always welcome him to the team.”
Folz searches for first win at Maritzburg
Usuthu coach encouraged by spirited showing against Bucs
Image: Antonio Muchave
AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is determined to end his side's winless run when they welcome fellow strugglers Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.
Usuthu’s winless run stretched to six matches following their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Friday in what was Folz’s first match in charge.
And while he was pleased with the first-half performance against Pirates in that match, he wants his side to build on that against the Team of Choice.
“I expect consistency in our performance. Our first-half performance against Pirates was very good but not the second half,” Folz explained to the media yesterday ahead of the match. “We have to execute the game plan for a longer period of time to be focused on consistency and the task that we have to do.
“It is important to get back to winning ways, that's our objective. We are still recovering from the negative spell we are having and we have to work hard to get back to winning.”
With their KZN neighbours struggling again this season with two wins from 10 matches, Folz said they can’t afford to take them for granted. “I always tell the boys that it doesn’t matter who is in front of you, of course there are things you need to know about the opponents but it doesn’t change the way you approach the game,” he said.
“So, we prepare for this game just like any other in this league; every team has its qualities and you must not take anyone lightly. We just have to give our best like we do each and every game. We always plan to get maximum points and that will be an objective as well.”
Usuthu will welcome back their striker Gabadinho Mhango who missed their last two matches due to suspension. Lehlohonolo Majoro, who was substituted against Pirates after he collided with Richard Ofori, remains doubtful for the match.
“It is always good to have players returning from injuries or suspension. We have a good squad with every player having quality and bringing something into the team. If someone is back from injury or suspension, you always welcome him to the team.”
Zuke wary of Erasmus as Arrows host Pirates
Chippa’s winning streak doesn’t scare Sekhukhune
Sundowns expect tough game against Gallants
Dlamini credits Richards Bay boss for their success
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos