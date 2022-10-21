Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane looks still to be haunted by the chances they unbelievably squandered in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at home against AmaZulu early this month as they head into the return fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
The first leg at FNB Stadium ended in a 1-all draw. Zwane still rues the opportunities his troops couldn't tuck away in their backyard. The Chiefs coach is of the view that Usuthu are more dangerous under the new coach Romain Folz than they were under his predecessor, Brandon Truter.
"In the first leg, we had an opportunity to make sure that we go to the second leg with an advantage of at least three goals, but it wasn't to be in terms of converting the chances we created. Now we are the ones who are disadvantaged because of the away-goal rule,'' a visibly exhausted Zwane said during a media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.
"I watched them [AmaZulu] against Pirates and I watched them again last night [when they drew 1-all against Maritzburg]. Obviously their approach is slightly different now compared to how it was under the previous coach [Truter]. They are more dangerous now because they use their offensive players very well."
Zwane also gave sketchy updates on the injuries of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who was withdrawn from the XI at the 11th hour due to a knee injury he sustained warming up before their 2-2 league draw at home to TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
"We will get the doctors' report tomorrow [today] because today [yesterday] we are off. I don't know how long he [Caleb] is going to be out but one thing I know for sure is that he's got a bit of a challenge here and there. We'll also know tomorrow [today] morning about Itu [Khune],'' Zwane said.
On Monday SABC sports reported that Bimenyimana had suffered a thigh strain and will be sidelined for a month. Even so, Chiefs are yet to officially confirm this.
Zwane worried about Usuthu danger
Missed chances haunt Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane looks still to be haunted by the chances they unbelievably squandered in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at home against AmaZulu early this month as they head into the return fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
The first leg at FNB Stadium ended in a 1-all draw. Zwane still rues the opportunities his troops couldn't tuck away in their backyard. The Chiefs coach is of the view that Usuthu are more dangerous under the new coach Romain Folz than they were under his predecessor, Brandon Truter.
"In the first leg, we had an opportunity to make sure that we go to the second leg with an advantage of at least three goals, but it wasn't to be in terms of converting the chances we created. Now we are the ones who are disadvantaged because of the away-goal rule,'' a visibly exhausted Zwane said during a media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.
"I watched them [AmaZulu] against Pirates and I watched them again last night [when they drew 1-all against Maritzburg]. Obviously their approach is slightly different now compared to how it was under the previous coach [Truter]. They are more dangerous now because they use their offensive players very well."
Zwane also gave sketchy updates on the injuries of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who was withdrawn from the XI at the 11th hour due to a knee injury he sustained warming up before their 2-2 league draw at home to TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
"We will get the doctors' report tomorrow [today] because today [yesterday] we are off. I don't know how long he [Caleb] is going to be out but one thing I know for sure is that he's got a bit of a challenge here and there. We'll also know tomorrow [today] morning about Itu [Khune],'' Zwane said.
On Monday SABC sports reported that Bimenyimana had suffered a thigh strain and will be sidelined for a month. Even so, Chiefs are yet to officially confirm this.
'Away goal is not an advantage for Bucs'
Bucs' new strategy worries Mngqithi
‘Tyson should still be Bafana captain’, says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt
Talent at national champs has Ellis in awe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos