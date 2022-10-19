Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mandla Masango strongly believes Amakhosi are on the comeback trail, suggesting they recruit a holding midfielder in the same mould as Willard Katsande, a striker and a left-back in order to be a force to be reckoned with again.
Having kept a low profile since his contract with SuperSport United expired in July 2018, the now 33-year-old Masango made a rare public appearance as a Chiefs representative at a Carling Black Label Cup media update event, held at AB InBev’s headquarters in Bryanston, yesterday.
“I think Chiefs are slowly but surely building the team. You can now see the identity of the club where wingers like Sekgota take players on... that’s how Chiefs play. It’s been that final pass that has been missing. It’s just a matter of time before they have a team that can really challenge for honours,” Masango said.
“I feel they need three or four additions to be a complete team. They need a No 6 of Katsande’s calibre and two strikers. I also feel at left-back they are thin... what will happen if Hlanti gets injured? So I think that’s where they are lacking.”
Edmilson Dove, who’s been playing as a centre-back, is a natural left-back who can plug a gap should Hlanti become unavailable. "Bullet" as Masango is affectionately known, was reluctant to reveal whether he had hung up his boots amid this four-year absence.
“Only God knows whether I have retired or not. I can’t really comment on my future. Football is my life, whether I play or train. I play indoor soccer and I train to keep fit, that’s why I am fit,” he said.
The Carling Black Label Cup will be played at FNB Stadium on November 12. The first semifinal of the one-day exhibition tournament will see AmaZulu take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the morning, while Soweto rivals Chiefs and Orlando Pirates trade blows in the second semifinal midday.
Chiefs slowly but surely building the team, says Masango
Ex-Amakhosi star says ‘they need three or four additions’
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mandla Masango strongly believes Amakhosi are on the comeback trail, suggesting they recruit a holding midfielder in the same mould as Willard Katsande, a striker and a left-back in order to be a force to be reckoned with again.
Having kept a low profile since his contract with SuperSport United expired in July 2018, the now 33-year-old Masango made a rare public appearance as a Chiefs representative at a Carling Black Label Cup media update event, held at AB InBev’s headquarters in Bryanston, yesterday.
“I think Chiefs are slowly but surely building the team. You can now see the identity of the club where wingers like Sekgota take players on... that’s how Chiefs play. It’s been that final pass that has been missing. It’s just a matter of time before they have a team that can really challenge for honours,” Masango said.
“I feel they need three or four additions to be a complete team. They need a No 6 of Katsande’s calibre and two strikers. I also feel at left-back they are thin... what will happen if Hlanti gets injured? So I think that’s where they are lacking.”
Edmilson Dove, who’s been playing as a centre-back, is a natural left-back who can plug a gap should Hlanti become unavailable. "Bullet" as Masango is affectionately known, was reluctant to reveal whether he had hung up his boots amid this four-year absence.
“Only God knows whether I have retired or not. I can’t really comment on my future. Football is my life, whether I play or train. I play indoor soccer and I train to keep fit, that’s why I am fit,” he said.
The Carling Black Label Cup will be played at FNB Stadium on November 12. The first semifinal of the one-day exhibition tournament will see AmaZulu take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the morning, while Soweto rivals Chiefs and Orlando Pirates trade blows in the second semifinal midday.
Time will tell if Folz is the right coach for AmaZulu – Masilela
Zothwane happy with Polokwane City's progress so far
Malesela optimistic Gallants will slay Sundowns
Coach Vilakazi bolsters confidence of Lindelani as they seek promotion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos