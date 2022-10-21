Chiefs no better than AmaZulu, says Folz

AmaZulu mentor Romain Folz is convinced Usuthu boast better quality in playing personnel than their MTN8 semifinal opponents Kaizer Chiefs.
Usuthu host Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). AmaZulu head into this tie with a slight advantage after they scored in the away leg that ended 1-all at FNB Stadium early this month.
“Yes they have some good players offensively but we also do have good offensive players. In all honesty, I don’t think they [Chiefs] are better than us offensively in terms of quality or anything and the same goes for every department on the pitch, may it be the midfield or defence. So it will be a matter of who applies his strategy and his game plan the best on the day,” Folz said yesterday.
The French-Moroccan coach, who took charge of Usuthu two weeks ago after replacing Brandon Truter, anticipates a physical affair. Folz also disclosed he didn’ use skipper Makhehleni Makhaula in their Wednesday’s 1-all league draw against Maritzburg United because he saved him for Sunday as he’s on three yellow cards.
“I am expecting the game to be very much competitive in terms of challenges...I think it’s going to be very much on the physical aspect and who’s able to dictate the pace,” Folz noted.
“Yes I saved Makhaula for the Chiefs game because he’s one card away from suspension. I am confident if I played him we would have received a yellow card, so it was the best thing to do to leave him on the bench. He will be fresh for the game on Sunday."
Folz is yet to win a game in SA. During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, the Usuthu trainer drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. At the Durban-based side, the 32-year-old has managed only draws in both games he has been in charge of so far.
“I am not happy with the record I have at the moment in SA. Yes, it’s difficult to beat the teams I coach but again it’s difficult for us to win games. Very often it’s a matter of details, like yesterday we got a red card and conceded from a set-piece,”' Folz said.
Chiefs no better than AmaZulu, says Folz
Usuthu coach looking for first win in Mzansi
Image: Darren Stewart
