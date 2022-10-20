×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maximum points continue to elude AmaZulu

Usuthu, Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby

20 October 2022 - 08:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Samu Friday Maritzburg United is tackled by Abbubaker Mobara of AmaZulu FC.
Samu Friday Maritzburg United is tackled by Abbubaker Mobara of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Maximum points in the DStv Premiership continued to elude AmaZulu coach Romain Folz as his 10-man Usuthu surrendered their lead to draw 1-all against KZN rivals Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, Folz drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. His maiden game at Usuthu against Orlando Pirates last Friday was another 1-1 stalemate. Gabadinho Mhango had given Usuthu the lead late in the first half before Friday Samu cancelled out his strike in the 77th minute.

AmaZulu were reduced to 10 men when referee Thando Ndzandzeka sent Tercious Malepe off for a nasty tackle on Brandon Theron early in the second stanza. Being a man down divested AmaZulu that effectiveness they had in the first half as they started to sit back, absorbing pressure from the visitors.

It would not be long before Mhango justified why Folz threw him straight into the line-up after missing the last two games through suspension, putting Usuthu ahead with a well-taken strike in the 39th minute. The goal stemmed from some brilliant solo work by Siphesihle Maduna, who sliced through Maritzburg's defence like a hot knife through butter, before delivering a low-driven cross that found a larking Mhango to tuck it away.

Usuthu  retained the ball better than the Team of Choice for the better part of the first half, with George Maluleka and Keagan Buchanan bossing the midfield. Maritzburg midfielders Given Mashikinya and Travis Graham played too far apart from each other, making it difficult for the visitors to win the second balls in the engine room.

Maluleka was nearly rewarded for his hard work and ability to join attack, only to be denied by woodwork midway through the first 45 minutes.

Veli Mothwa made a few saves to deny Maritzburg, but the Team of Choice eventually found the equaliser through Samu's header from Keagan Ritchie's corner-kick in the 77th minute. It was Maritzburg's first goal on the road this season after failing in their last five attempts.

Pirates go into Sundowns encounter with tails up

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has a bone to pick with Polokwane. He’s determined to leave the city with a good result when Bucs take on Mamelodi ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Chiefs defence lacking as TS Galaxy hold them to a draw in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the DStv Premiership continued when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a Bernard Parker inspired TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Sundowns down Gallants as attention turns to MTN8 showdown with Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Loftus on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

The best thing in football is to be good at being predictable, says SuperSport's Hunt

Simple and predictable. That’s how Gavin Hunt masterminded the revival of SuperSport United from also-rans to the top of the DStv Premiership after a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?