Maximum points continue to elude AmaZulu

Maximum points in the DStv Premiership continued to elude AmaZulu coach Romain Folz as his 10-man Usuthu surrendered their lead to draw 1-all against KZN rivals Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, Folz drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. His maiden game at Usuthu against Orlando Pirates last Friday was another 1-1 stalemate. Gabadinho Mhango had given Usuthu the lead late in the first half before Friday Samu cancelled out his strike in the 77th minute.
AmaZulu were reduced to 10 men when referee Thando Ndzandzeka sent Tercious Malepe off for a nasty tackle on Brandon Theron early in the second stanza. Being a man down divested AmaZulu that effectiveness they had in the first half as they started to sit back, absorbing pressure from the visitors.
It would not be long before Mhango justified why Folz threw him straight into the line-up after missing the last two games through suspension, putting Usuthu ahead with a well-taken strike in the 39th minute. The goal stemmed from some brilliant solo work by Siphesihle Maduna, who sliced through Maritzburg's defence like a hot knife through butter, before delivering a low-driven cross that found a larking Mhango to tuck it away.
Usuthu retained the ball better than the Team of Choice for the better part of the first half, with George Maluleka and Keagan Buchanan bossing the midfield. Maritzburg midfielders Given Mashikinya and Travis Graham played too far apart from each other, making it difficult for the visitors to win the second balls in the engine room.
Maluleka was nearly rewarded for his hard work and ability to join attack, only to be denied by woodwork midway through the first 45 minutes.
Veli Mothwa made a few saves to deny Maritzburg, but the Team of Choice eventually found the equaliser through Samu's header from Keagan Ritchie's corner-kick in the 77th minute. It was Maritzburg's first goal on the road this season after failing in their last five attempts.
Maximum points continue to elude AmaZulu
Usuthu, Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
