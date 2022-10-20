×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mammila not thinking about title race for now

Good form won't distract the coach

20 October 2022 - 08:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Morgan Mammila, Coach, of Chippa United.
Morgan Mammila, Coach, of Chippa United.
Image: Richard Huggard

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila won't allow the side's recent purple patch to convince him that they can stake their claim in the title race.

On Tuesday, Mammila etched his name in Chippa's folklore by becoming the first coach in the club's history to win four matches on the trot when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium. The 45-year-old Mammila, who initially swapped his administrative role for coaching at the Gqeberha side by assisting Kurt Lentjies last season, has insisted the team's recent brilliant form won't fool them to think they can challenge for the title.

"My target is to maintain our current position [they are sixth on the table] and make sure we keep in touch with the teams ahead of us. We won't be fooled by this good form and think we can be among the chasing pack. We must be realistic and stay humble,'' Mammila told Sowetan yesterday. 

Mammila declined to take credit for Chippa's recent rich vein of form, urging people to praise his players. "Mine is just to encourage my players to give their best, so I can't take credit. People must give credit to my players because they're the ones who are doing all the hard work on the pitch, not me,'' said Mammila, who hails from Ga-Magakala village in Limpopo.

That Mammila initially served as an administrator is the main reason many people doubt his coaching credentials. The Chippa trainer has reiterated he won't pay attention to naysayers. "Football is a game of opinions, so why should I pay attention to people who have negative views about my coaching skills? I have nothing to prove to anyone,'' Mammila insisted.

Chippa's next game is against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. Mammila has welcomed the six-day break they will have until the City game. "We are happy that we will have time to rest because we have been in Durban for our last two games [against Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune]. The break also gives us time to analyse Cape Town City,'' Mammila said.

Chippa took their home game against Babina Noko to Chatsworth Stadium because their home venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, wasn't available, according to Mammila.

Chippa's four wins on the trot

Sept 10: AmaZulu 1-0 (away)

Sept 17: Gallants 1-0 (home)

Sept 15: Chiefs 2-1 (away)

Tuesday: Sekhukhune 1-0 (home)

Hunt reckons it's too early for championship talk

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt continued to downplay his side's title aspirations, saying they will have a clearer picture at the end of January.
Sport
6 hours ago

Maximum points continue to elude AmaZulu

Maximum points in the DStv Premiership continued to elude AmaZulu coach Romain Folz as his 10-man Usuthu surrendered their lead to draw 1-all against ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Pirates go into Sundowns encounter with tails up

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has a bone to pick with Polokwane. He’s determined to leave the city with a good result when Bucs take on Mamelodi ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Chiefs defence lacking as TS Galaxy hold them to a draw in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the DStv Premiership continued when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a Bernard Parker inspired TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Sundowns down Gallants as attention turns to MTN8 showdown with Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Loftus on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?