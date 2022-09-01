Zungu still getting into shape for return

The Mamelodi Sundowns faithful will have to wait for some time before they get to see Bongani Zungu make his second debut for the club. His coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed that he’s not yet ready to play.
Zungu rejoined Sundowns this month as a free agent; his emotional attachment to the club lured him to return home and say goodbye to Europe.
In his first spell at the club Zungu made 68 appearances in all competitions before going to Portugal to join Vitória Guimarães, he then journeyed to France to link up with Amiens. He also had a brief loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers.
Now 29, Zungu is a senior player and there’s expectation that he will help Downs in their charge of conquering domestic and continental football.
The Bafana Bafana international last played a competitive match in April, and is lacking in match fitness at the moment. Mngqithi provided an update on how his progress is coming along and when he might be available for selection.
“He’s coming up nicely,” said Mngqithi.
“He has played one friendly, we want to build him up properly. He’s on the right track, he’s looking good, he has lost some weight and we believe that in the next two, three, four weeks he might be able to help us,” he said.
Masandawna may be in for a treat though this Friday when their club take on SuperSport United at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium (7.30pm). There’s a chance new signings Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir can start the game.
The duo has started their careers in SA like a house on fire; they have quickly asserted themselves as fan favourites with their telling and influential performances off the bench so far.
When speaking to the media yesterday, Mngqithi hinted that one of them may start in the Pretoria derby.
“There’s no temptation to start them, it would be based on the process that we are following based on the number of minutes that we think they can play. If we feel they are ready to give us the 90 minutes, we might decide to start them.
“It was never an issue of if they can start or not, it was mainly about how far they can go in the match. They have played two matches as substitutes. The possibility of one of them starting is there.”
Zungu still getting into shape for return
Overweight midfielder could be on the field in four weeks’ time
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Mamelodi Sundowns faithful will have to wait for some time before they get to see Bongani Zungu make his second debut for the club. His coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed that he’s not yet ready to play.
Zungu rejoined Sundowns this month as a free agent; his emotional attachment to the club lured him to return home and say goodbye to Europe.
In his first spell at the club Zungu made 68 appearances in all competitions before going to Portugal to join Vitória Guimarães, he then journeyed to France to link up with Amiens. He also had a brief loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers.
Now 29, Zungu is a senior player and there’s expectation that he will help Downs in their charge of conquering domestic and continental football.
The Bafana Bafana international last played a competitive match in April, and is lacking in match fitness at the moment. Mngqithi provided an update on how his progress is coming along and when he might be available for selection.
“He’s coming up nicely,” said Mngqithi.
“He has played one friendly, we want to build him up properly. He’s on the right track, he’s looking good, he has lost some weight and we believe that in the next two, three, four weeks he might be able to help us,” he said.
Masandawna may be in for a treat though this Friday when their club take on SuperSport United at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium (7.30pm). There’s a chance new signings Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir can start the game.
The duo has started their careers in SA like a house on fire; they have quickly asserted themselves as fan favourites with their telling and influential performances off the bench so far.
When speaking to the media yesterday, Mngqithi hinted that one of them may start in the Pretoria derby.
“There’s no temptation to start them, it would be based on the process that we are following based on the number of minutes that we think they can play. If we feel they are ready to give us the 90 minutes, we might decide to start them.
“It was never an issue of if they can start or not, it was mainly about how far they can go in the match. They have played two matches as substitutes. The possibility of one of them starting is there.”
Did Hunt kill league when he signed well at Wits?
Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi
Grobler feels Gabuza doesn't get sufficient credit
SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt
Desiree Ellis coaches Banyana on financial choices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos