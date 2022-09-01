×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zungu still getting into shape for return

Overweight midfielder could be on the field in four weeks’ time

01 September 2022 - 09:02
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns media open day at Chloorkop on August 31, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns media open day at Chloorkop on August 31, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns faithful will have to wait for some time before they get to see Bongani Zungu make his second debut for the club. His coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed that he’s not yet ready to play. 

Zungu rejoined Sundowns this month as a free agent; his emotional attachment to the club lured him to return home and say goodbye to Europe. 

In his first spell at the club Zungu made 68 appearances in all competitions before going to Portugal to join Vitória Guimarães, he then journeyed to France to link up with Amiens. He also had a brief loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers. 

Now 29, Zungu is a senior player and there’s expectation that he will help Downs in their charge of conquering domestic and continental football. 

The Bafana Bafana international last played a competitive match in April, and is lacking in match fitness at the moment. Mngqithi provided an update on how his progress is coming along and when he might be available for selection. 

“He’s coming up nicely, said Mngqithi.

“He has played one friendly, we want to build him up properly. He’s on the right track, he’s looking good, he has lost some weight and we believe that in the next two, three, four weeks he might be able to help us, he said. 

Masandawna may be in for a treat though this Friday when their club take on SuperSport United at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium (7.30pm). There’s a chance new signings Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir can start the game. 

The duo has started their careers in SA like a house on fire; they have quickly asserted themselves as fan favourites with their telling and influential performances off the bench so far. 

When speaking to the media yesterday, Mngqithi hinted that one of them may start in the Pretoria derby. 

“There’s no temptation to start them, it would be based on the process that we are following based on the number of minutes that we think they can play. If we feel they are ready to give us the 90 minutes, we might decide to start them.

“It was never an issue of if they can start or not, it was mainly about how far they can go in the match. They have played two matches as substitutes. The possibility of one of them starting is there.

Did Hunt kill league when he signed well at Wits?

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hit back at SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt over his comments about the strength of Sundowns ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has shot down suggestions that the Brazilians have enough firepower to stroll to their sixth Premier ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Grobler feels Gabuza doesn't get sufficient credit

SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler is commiserating with strike partner Thamsanqa Gabuza, who's been ridiculed for his recent miss from point-blank ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has welcomed facing cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time in five days with open hands.
Sport
1 day ago

Desiree Ellis coaches Banyana on financial choices

Having collectively pocketed nearly R30m for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has told her ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)