“A team can be built with players from the PSL who are not expensive if you have a good eye [for what] you want for your team.
“And a lot of teams are doing well in that space. Look at Stellenbosch — they have not signed big-name players, but very soon their players will be wanted by big clubs in the PSL. Because they are good, because their youth programme is yielding results.”
Mngqithi said too many clubs prefer recycling older players rather than giving young talent a chance.
The coach, who will be up against Hunt when Sundowns take on SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, said the statements may be about playing mind games.
“I don’t even listen to these things because I am not on social media and I am not interested in what somebody thinks because in most cases they can sell you a dummy.
“You will think you are bigger than you are, yet you [Sundowns] lost to TS Galaxy and drew with Sekhukhune United [this season]. Any coach who says we will walk to the title, maybe he is the one who must lose his job because he should work very hard to make this thing difficult.
“If I were coaching a smaller team, I would always want to beat Sundowns because I want to show them I am a capable coach, rather than to work as a marketing manager for Sundowns.”
Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has shot down suggestions that the Brazilians have enough firepower to stroll to their sixth Premier Soccer League (PSL) championship title in succession.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and his Stellenbosch FC counterpart Steve Barker remarked recently that Sundowns have frightening depth and quality that is unmatched in the league and should walk to another championship without breaking a sweat.
Ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal clash last weekend, Hunt said Sundowns have weakened the PSL because their powerful financial muscle has made it difficult for other clubs to compete in the market.
Mngqithi said this is not the only reason for Downs' success.
“I would have the same question about when he [Hunt] was at Wits. The club signed many players and he won the league. Were they killing the league?” he asked.
“The truth of the matter is if you check that season when Wits won the league [in 2016-17], Gavin signed a lot of quality players and did very well. That, for me, was very positive.
“And to say Sundowns must walk [the title] and win every match because they are signing quality players ... Sundowns have been signing quality players throughout the years. Even before I was here, even before the president [Patrice Motsepe] owned this club they signed top players — the Zola Mahobes and others [previous owners] before.
“I don't think it's always about the amount of money you splash to build a team.
“A team can be built with players from the PSL who are not expensive if you have a good eye [for what] you want for your team.
“And a lot of teams are doing well in that space. Look at Stellenbosch — they have not signed big-name players, but very soon their players will be wanted by big clubs in the PSL. Because they are good, because their youth programme is yielding results.”
Mngqithi said too many clubs prefer recycling older players rather than giving young talent a chance.
The coach, who will be up against Hunt when Sundowns take on SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, said the statements may be about playing mind games.
“I don’t even listen to these things because I am not on social media and I am not interested in what somebody thinks because in most cases they can sell you a dummy.
“You will think you are bigger than you are, yet you [Sundowns] lost to TS Galaxy and drew with Sekhukhune United [this season]. Any coach who says we will walk to the title, maybe he is the one who must lose his job because he should work very hard to make this thing difficult.
“If I were coaching a smaller team, I would always want to beat Sundowns because I want to show them I am a capable coach, rather than to work as a marketing manager for Sundowns.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos