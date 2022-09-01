Did Hunt kill league when he signed well at Wits?

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hit back at SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt over his comments about the strength of Sundowns against the rest of the DStv Premiership teams.
Speaking yesterday, Mngqithi reminded Hunt that he also won the league with Bidvest Wits in 2017 using quality players.
Last week during an MTN8 press briefing, Hunt gave his thoughts on Sundowns having a squad that has quality in-depth and also signing marquee players that improve the team, and reasoned the Chloorkop side had "weakened" the PSL.
Hunt said Sundowns' financial strength makes it difficult for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and the rest to compete with them. “I think it [Sundowns’ spending power] has weakened SA football because you’ve got a team so strong that has got such a strong bench,” Hunt said then.
But Mngqithi fired back yesterday. “I would have the same talk when he was at Wits, he was signing so many players that he even won the league, were they killing the league?" asked Mngqithi.
"The truth of the matter if you were to check that season where Wits won the league, Gavin signed a lot of quality players and he did very well. That for me was very positive.
“To say Sundowns must walk and win every match because they are signing quality players, this thing has been happening throughout the years, Sundowns has been signing quality players, even before I was here, even before the president owned the club, they signed top players," he said.
Looking at the archives, some of the top arrivals for Hunt in the 2016/17 season, when they stopped Sundowns from winning the title, included Dareen Keet, Thabang Monare, Sifiso Hlanti and Xola Mlambo; they all played a key role in helping Wits win their maiden league title.
Mnqqithi and Hunt will do battle tomorrow in a DStv Premiership clash at the Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium (7.30pm) after late goals helped the Brazilians to see off their neighbours in the MTN8 quarterfinals last week.
Did Hunt kill league when he signed well at Wits?
Mngqithi slams Gavin ahead of Tshwane derby
Image: Philip Maeta
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hit back at SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt over his comments about the strength of Sundowns against the rest of the DStv Premiership teams.
Speaking yesterday, Mngqithi reminded Hunt that he also won the league with Bidvest Wits in 2017 using quality players.
Last week during an MTN8 press briefing, Hunt gave his thoughts on Sundowns having a squad that has quality in-depth and also signing marquee players that improve the team, and reasoned the Chloorkop side had "weakened" the PSL.
Hunt said Sundowns' financial strength makes it difficult for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and the rest to compete with them. “I think it [Sundowns’ spending power] has weakened SA football because you’ve got a team so strong that has got such a strong bench,” Hunt said then.
But Mngqithi fired back yesterday. “I would have the same talk when he was at Wits, he was signing so many players that he even won the league, were they killing the league?" asked Mngqithi.
"The truth of the matter if you were to check that season where Wits won the league, Gavin signed a lot of quality players and he did very well. That for me was very positive.
“To say Sundowns must walk and win every match because they are signing quality players, this thing has been happening throughout the years, Sundowns has been signing quality players, even before I was here, even before the president owned the club, they signed top players," he said.
Looking at the archives, some of the top arrivals for Hunt in the 2016/17 season, when they stopped Sundowns from winning the title, included Dareen Keet, Thabang Monare, Sifiso Hlanti and Xola Mlambo; they all played a key role in helping Wits win their maiden league title.
Mnqqithi and Hunt will do battle tomorrow in a DStv Premiership clash at the Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium (7.30pm) after late goals helped the Brazilians to see off their neighbours in the MTN8 quarterfinals last week.
Grobler feels Gabuza doesn't get sufficient credit
SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt
Desiree Ellis coaches Banyana on financial choices
Zwane wary of on-form AmaZulu
Riveiro confident as 'Big October' looms for Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos