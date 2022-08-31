SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has welcomed facing cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time in five days with open hands.
Sundowns eliminated SuperSport from the MTN8 by beating them 2-0 in the quarterfinals at Tuks Stadium on Sunday. The two sides clash again in a league tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
“I am a coach who likes to play every two, three days... I think it’s important. Obviously training has been a bit low key because we’ve played a lot of games now and there was a bit of travelling in between. We looked a little bit down today but it’s okay, we don’t have to be up today,” Hunt said after their training session at Sunninghill Megawatt Park yesterday.
As Sundowns have always proven dominant over Matsatsantsa, Hunt believes scoring a goal on Friday would certainly give them a chance. The SuperSport coach also stressed the importance of being intelligent in their approach against Sundowns, adding they need luck on their side as well.
“We need to score if we want to challenge Sundowns on Friday. It’s pretty basic in any football match that if you want to win you need to score. Playing against a team like Sundowns, if you’re going to go toe-to-toe with them, you’ll come second, that’s the bottom line,” Hunt said.
“So we certainly need to play very clever, which I thought we did for 80 minutes [in last Sunday’s MTN8 defeat] until we got a little bit slack. Sometimes we need a little bit of luck.”
Having missed the MTN8 quarterfinal, Ricardo Goss, Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are all on loan from the Brazillians at Matsatsantsa, won’t face their parent side again on Friday as per the contractual obligations. Hunt feels Margeman is the one they’ll miss the most.
“Grant has been the biggest blow because we don’t have enough players in the midfield. We’ve got two, three midfield players and Grant has won two man of the match awards in five games and now you play these two games [versus Sundowns] and he can’t play, so it’s a huge blow,” said Hunt.
SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt
Teams face each other for second time in five days
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
