Soccer

SuperSport need to be 'clever' to beat Downs – Hunt

Teams face each other for second time in five days

31 August 2022 - 09:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has welcomed facing cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time in five days with open hands.

Sundowns eliminated SuperSport from the MTN8 by beating them 2-0 in the quarterfinals at Tuks Stadium on Sunday. The two sides clash again in a league tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

I am a coach who likes to play every two, three days... I think its important. Obviously training has been a bit low key because weve played a lot of games now and there was a bit of travelling in between. We looked a little bit down today but its okay, we dont have to be up today, Hunt said after their training session at Sunninghill Megawatt Park yesterday.

As Sundowns have always proven dominant over Matsatsantsa, Hunt believes scoring a goal on Friday would certainly give them a chance. The SuperSport coach also stressed the importance of being intelligent in their approach against Sundowns, adding they need luck on their side as well.

We need to score if we want to challenge Sundowns on Friday. Its pretty basic in any football match that if you want to win you need to score. Playing against a team like Sundowns, if youre going to go toe-to-toe with them, youll come second, thats the bottom line, Hunt said.

So we certainly need to play very clever, which I thought we did for 80 minutes [in last Sundays MTN8 defeat] until we got a little bit slack. Sometimes we need a little bit of luck.

Having missed the MTN8 quarterfinal, Ricardo Goss, Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are all on loan from the Brazillians at Matsatsantsa, wont face their parent side again on Friday as per the contractual obligations. Hunt feels Margeman is the one theyll miss the most.

Grant has been the biggest blow because we dont have enough players in the midfield. Weve got two, three midfield players and Grant has won two man of the match awards in five games and now you play these two games [versus Sundowns] and he cant play, so its a huge blow, said Hunt.

