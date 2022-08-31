×

Soccer

Zwane wary of on-form AmaZulu

Chiefs face Usuthu in league then twice in MTN8

31 August 2022 - 08:04
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Arthur Zwane, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: EJ Langner

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says this Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash with AmaZulu will serve as a dress rehearsal for their MTN8 last four two-legged ties. 

After making it to the semifinals on the weekend after defeating Stellenbosch and Cape Town City respectively in the last eight, AmaKhosi and Usuthu will square off twice in October. The first leg will be a Chiefs home with the second being hosted by AmaZulu. 

However, before that, the two sides will meet in a highly anticipated Premiership encounter on Saturday at Soccer City at 5.30pm. The game has the prospects of being a mouthwatering one. AmaZulu, the visitors, have been on a high, winning three of their opening five games to the season. 

While Zwane's Chiefs are still finding themselves, they will be looking to return to winning ways after they lost their last league outing to Cape Town City. 

With one eye on the MTN8 semifinal, Zwane wants to use this weekend's game as a confidence builder before the crucial knockout tie against the Durban outfit. "We are playing them this coming weekend, we are looking forward to the game. We hope we'll do well in the semifinal and hopefully go to the final," said Zwane. 

"We are playing against AmaZulu, we all know it's not going to be an easy one. They're doing well at the moment, they have been winning their league games and are through to the semifinal. 

"They have assembled a very good squad and technical staff. It's going to be a two-legged tie, it's going to be very difficult. They will be knockout games, we'll see how we approach them home and away," he said. 

Meanwhile, AmaZulu mentor Brandon Truter sees the upcoming games against Chiefs as the ideal tests to see how far his group has come and where they can go. "Playing the mighty Amakhosi is good for us and it will be testing," said Truter. 

"We want to do well, we want to win every match [in the league] and then in the cup competition; there's a trophy on offer and if it's for the taking, we'll fancy our chances against Chiefs. I'm fairly confident, the team has been playing well and there's room for improvement. We'll be top quality when facing Chiefs," he said. 

