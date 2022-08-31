Riveiro confident as 'Big October' looms for Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has anticipated that their two-legged MTN8 semifinal battle against Mamelodi Sundowns will be a mouth-watering affair.
The first leg is billed for Soweto's Orlando Stadium on October 1. The PSL is yet to confirm the date for the return leg but it's scheduled for October 22. Sundowns played their quarterfinal match against Tshwane foes SuperSport United at Tuks Stadium on Sunday, because their primary home ground, Loftus Versfeld, has Vodacom branding, hence MTN reportedly asked the PSL to stage the game elsewhere.
Riveiro expects their showdown against Sundowns, who are the defending champions of the cup, to be a spectacle in every aspect. In fact, Pirates will have a "Big October" with the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs billed for October 29, a week after their second clash with a Sundowns side who've beaten them five times in succession over the last year.
"It's going to be an interesting duel. It's going to be one month before we play the first game, so it's difficult to estimate how good the team will be in terms of fitness and confidence, but I think it's going to be two attractive matches for the fans,'' Riveiro said.
"There'll be plenty of emotions from two very good teams. The pitch will be full of quality players from both sides. Probably it's going to be decided in the second game. My prediction is that it's going to be very equal games [referring to both legs]. Hopefully there'll be plenty of goals as well."
On the other hand, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is positive they'll retain the MTN8 title. "This was never going to be an easy draw for anyone... when you've got four teams that are currently doing very well, you can expect anything. We think our team is capable of defending our trophy,'' Mngqithi said.
Like Mngqithi, Riveiro also sounded optimistic that the Sea Robbers can clinch the Wafa Wafa title, adding they were expecting to meet any side in the last four.
"We're very motivated to go until the end in this competition. Of course, once you are in the semifinals, you expect any opponent and we got a very good one [in Sundowns]. We'll be ready to be at a good level,'' Riveiro noted.
Bucs' October fixtures
1: v Sundowns, MTN8 semifinal first leg (Home)
4: v Sekhukhune, league (Away)
8: v Richards Bay, league (H)
14: v AmaZulu, league (H)
18: Arrows, league (A)
22: v Sundowns, MTN8 semifinal second leg (A)
29: v Chiefs, league (H)
