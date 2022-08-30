Squad quality the major difference of Tshwane sides

Tshwane cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are in contrasting situations when it comes to player capacity at the moment, and that ultimately was what decided their MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori knew going to the game that their backs will be against the wall, but they managed to stay in the game for 80 minutes, thanks to a pragmatic tactical approach. However, they were outdone in the last 10 minutes of the game by two quick-fire goals from substitutes Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir, which handed Sundowns a 2-0 win.
When the game seemed stale and looked to be heading to extra time, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena brought on two quality players to change the game and they eventually won it.
Mokwena gushed over the quality of new signings Allende and Nasir. "At the end, it's the quality of the players, you don't coach the aggression and speed to get into the box from Marcello and Nasir," said Mokwena.
"The quality of the players; the subs were very good, they came in and took the game to a very good level because the players that were on the pitch were also very good.
"Teboho Mokoena was good, Andile Jali was a good personality in position, Peter Shalulile and Neo Maema were good, and Themba Zwane was good between the lines. Khuliso Mudau was also very good," he said.
Meanwhile, his counterpart Gavin Hunt brought on Neo Rapoo and Yandisa Mfolozi who are from the reserve side. He also started with young striker Sbusiso Mazibuko, Hunt doesn't have the luxury that Mokwena and Mngqithi have, and had to throw in youngsters to the deep end after the Brazilians barred three on-loan players from facing them.
"We brought a lot of MDC players and they're going to have to learn the hard way," said Hunt. "The youngsters were brilliant, Mazibuko up front was great, Yandisa and Neo's first games against Sundowns, I thought they were brilliant. We are building a big team for the future," he said.
The two sides meet again in a clash of the haves and the have-nots of Pretoria in the DStv Premiership on Friday at the Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium (7.30pm).
DStv Premiership fixtures:
Friday: SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Golden Arrows v Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Richards Bay, Danie Craven Stadium, 3pm; Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 5.30pm; Sekhukhune United v Royal AM, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; TS Galaxy v Cape Town City, Mbombela, 8pm.
Sunday: Marumo Gallants v Swallows, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, 3pm; Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.30pm.
