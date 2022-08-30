×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Barker convinced 'Ox' can boost Bafana midfield

Stellies target Richards Bay after cup defeat

30 August 2022 - 09:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC during the MTN8, Quarter Final match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC during the MTN8, Quarter Final match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker doesn't understand why his central midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa isn't yet a Bafana Bafana player.

Mthethwa, 27, put in another commanding display in the engine room when Stellenbosch lost 4-3 on penalties to Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinals at their Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend. 

“I just don't know how a player like Sibongiseni can't be close to Bafana's squad. I have never seen a player with so much energy, power, strength and commitment. He seems to grow with energy the longer the game goes. He had a top game again,” Barker said.

Mthethwa, who was  born and bred in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, joined Stellies from Black Leopards in January. This is only Ox's third campaign in the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Barker also praised Sihle Nduli's performance“Nduli also getting man of the match was well-deserved,” noted the Stellies trainer.

Having been giant killers of sorts last season, where they beat Chiefs twice in the league, Barker has opened up about the significance of winning against less-fancied outfits this season to maintain their slot in the top eight.

“Last year we got six points off Cape Town City, we got six points off Chiefs and four points off Sundowns and hence that helped us to finish as high as we did [fourth]. The challenge this season is to obviously do that again... it's not realistically possible. We're still competitive against all those bigger teams but to get the amount of points we did last season may not be the case this time around,” Barker explained.

“We're next playing Richards Bay at home [on Saturday] and those are the big games for us this season. In my opinion it'll be important how we handle games against the so-called  smaller teams such as Richards Bay, Sekhukhune, Chippa, Golden Arrows and those type of teams. We didn't get as many points as I felt we should have against them last season, so our challenge is that.”

Squad quality the major difference of Tshwane sides

Tshwane cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are in contrasting situations when it comes to player capacity at the moment, and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Coach Zwane raves at the experience of Khune, Hlanti

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about Itumeleng Khune and Sifiso Hlanti post their MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Stellenbosch ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Subs help Downs seal Tshwane derby win

The heavy artillery of Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched neighbours SuperSport United when they defeated them 2-0 in the last eight of the MTN8 at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates beat Royal 2-1 to advance to MTN8 semifinals

It wasn’t pretty but Orlando Pirates did enough to beat Royal AM 2-1 to go through to the semifinals of the MTN8 at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban ...
Sport
2 days ago

The toughest PSL team: that's what Riveiro wants for Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro plans to turn the sleeping Soweto giant into one of the most feared teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...