Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker doesn't understand why his central midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa isn't yet a Bafana Bafana player.
Mthethwa, 27, put in another commanding display in the engine room when Stellenbosch lost 4-3 on penalties to Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinals at their Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend.
“I just don't know how a player like Sibongiseni can't be close to Bafana's squad. I have never seen a player with so much energy, power, strength and commitment. He seems to grow with energy the longer the game goes. He had a top game again,” Barker said.
Mthethwa, who was born and bred in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, joined Stellies from Black Leopards in January. This is only Ox's third campaign in the Premiership.
Meanwhile, Barker also praised Sihle Nduli's performance. “Nduli also getting man of the match was well-deserved,” noted the Stellies trainer.
Having been giant killers of sorts last season, where they beat Chiefs twice in the league, Barker has opened up about the significance of winning against less-fancied outfits this season to maintain their slot in the top eight.
“Last year we got six points off Cape Town City, we got six points off Chiefs and four points off Sundowns and hence that helped us to finish as high as we did [fourth]. The challenge this season is to obviously do that again... it's not realistically possible. We're still competitive against all those bigger teams but to get the amount of points we did last season may not be the case this time around,” Barker explained.
“We're next playing Richards Bay at home [on Saturday] and those are the big games for us this season. In my opinion it'll be important how we handle games against the so-called smaller teams such as Richards Bay, Sekhukhune, Chippa, Golden Arrows and those type of teams. We didn't get as many points as I felt we should have against them last season, so our challenge is that.”
Barker convinced 'Ox' can boost Bafana midfield
Stellies target Richards Bay after cup defeat
Image: Ashley Vlotman
