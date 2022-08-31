Grobler feels Gabuza doesn't get sufficient credit

SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler is commiserating with strike partner Thamsanqa Gabuza, who's been ridiculed for his recent miss from point-blank range against Orlando Pirates.
Gabuza has always been mocked for frequently not putting away the easiest of goal-scoring opportunities, with some taking the sneering as far as calling him a "cow". The taunting the lad from Ladysmith has been subjected to slightly died down when he joined SuperSport from Pirates in August 2019.
However, he afforded his naysayers another opportunity to laugh at him when he glaringly missed from close range in their goalless draw against Pirates a fortnight ago. Grobler, who was Gabuza's partner in crime at some point, feels the 35-year-old striker isn't appreciated the way he should be. Gabuza has found the back of the net 20 times for SuperSport from 94 outings across all competitions since he joined from Bucs.
"Obviously, in his career he's got trouble from missing chances but the bottom line in this is that people don't appreciate Gabuza and his good fighting spirit. He gives us a lot game-in and game-out,'' Grobler told Sowetan after their training session at Sunninghill Megawatt Park yesterday.
"I've a very good relationship with Gabuza. As a striker you know... I mean he's been there before and we've all been there before... we've all missed big chances. It's football, the best players in the world miss chances like that. In football there'll always be haters. If he can score a hat-trick against Sundowns [in their league match on Friday] and miss a chance the following game, people will carry on about the miss. So, he must grow to accept this.''
Lucas Moripe Stadium is where SuperSport and Sundowns will clash at 7.30pm. Grobler, who missed the better part of last term due to an unspecified injury, is keeping his fingers crossed that he plays at least 25 league games this term.
"I am praying for an injury-free season. Last season I was out for many months. This season my only target is to play at least 25 games in the league,'' noted the 34-year-old Grobler.
Grobler feels Gabuza doesn't get sufficient credit
'People don't appreciate his good fighting spirit'
Image: Samuel Shivambu
