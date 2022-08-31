Desiree Ellis coaches Banyana on financial choices

Having collectively pocketed nearly R30m for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has told her players to make wise financial choices and avoid the pitfall of retiring into poverty.
Last week, Banyana sponsors Sasol announced a R5.5m incentive for the team, adding to the R9m already paid by the SA Football Association and a further R15m pledged by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, which took the team’s bonus for clinching a maiden Wafcon to an incredible R29.5m.
Ellis drew applause when she took to the podium at last week’s event to tell some of her players who were in attendance at Sasol’s Sandton headquarters to ensure they use the money properly.
“Some of them have said they will build houses, and I want them to stay true to their word,” the Banyana coach later told Sowetan. “They are smart when it comes to money because we have this conversation all the time in the team. Most of them are graduates so I’m confident they will invest wisely.”
The petroleum company assured Banyana they would receive personal financial coaches to guide them on how to spend their money, and Ellis welcomed this initiative.
“We need to make sure that when these players stop play, they can look back and say I did this and that with my money. We have read stories of former footballers moving into backrooms of their parents because they hit hard times. We have to learn from such stories and make sure our team members don’t fall into that trap because they are role models to the upcoming generation. If you invest, you will have some money when you retire.”
Ellis also took a swipe at corporate SA, imploring them to take advantage of Banyana’ success by backing the women’s game.
“We have reached two World Cups in a row; two Olympics in a row; won four Cosafas. What more must we do? Sasol invested in Banyana when we were not winning but now that we are, it would be great if corporates also came on board for our junior teams.
"These players (Banyana) came through the ranks and that’s where money is desperately needed. We are effectively an amateur team trying to compete with the best in the world. It won’t happen if we don’t profesionalise the women’s game,” she said.
Banyana take on Brazil in two friendlies on Friday and Monday.
Desiree Ellis coaches Banyana on financial choices
Team’s bonus for clinching Wafcon an incredible R29.5m
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
