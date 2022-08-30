×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mkhalele believes Bafana will make it to CHAN finals

Coach admits his players were tired as they lost to Angola

30 August 2022 - 10:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Helman Mkhalele is confident Bafana can overturn a 0 - 2 deficit in the second leg of the African Nations Championship against Angola.
Helman Mkhalele is confident Bafana can overturn a 0 - 2 deficit in the second leg of the African Nations Championship against Angola.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is confident that they will overturn the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers deficit at home.

With Bafana coach Hugo Broos's contract exempting him from coaching in the CHAN games, Mkhalele is in charge of the side. At the weekend, SA suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Angola in the first leg of the second round of CHAN qualifiers. Even so, Mkhalele is still positive that they will turn the tables in the return leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

“There are a whole lot of positives which I picked up from how we played, which gives me the hope that we can turn things around in the second leg. If Angola could score two goals in their own backyard then I believe that we can score more goals in the return leg to win this round,” Mkhalele said.

“I am very proud of how my boys pushed themselves in this match, given the fact that most of them haven’t been getting enough game time in their respective clubs. You could see that some of them, their legs were beginning to give in the later part of the game, as we continued pressing forward in search of goals.”

Bafana's CHAN squad is made of fringe players from various DStv Premiership sides. Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu and Richards Bay ace Luvuyo Memela are some of high-profile names in this hastily assembled squad.

Should Bafana overturn the deficit, they will earn a berth at the finals. Algeria will host this biennial tournament from January 8 to 31 next year. Only players from local leagues are allowed to participate in the CHAN competition.

Goals from Daniel Kilola and Jared Teixeira in either half of the match were enough to put SA to the sword at Estadio de 11 Novembro in Luanda on Sunday.

Barker convinced 'Ox' can boost Bafana midfield

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker doesn't understand why his central midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa isn't yet a Bafana Bafana player.
Sport
4 hours ago

Kane targeting Shearer's all-time goalscoring record

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has set his sights on chasing down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record after his two goals ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Squad quality the major difference of Tshwane sides

Tshwane cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are in contrasting situations when it comes to player capacity at the moment, and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Coach Zwane raves at the experience of Khune, Hlanti

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about Itumeleng Khune and Sifiso Hlanti post their MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Stellenbosch ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Subs help Downs seal Tshwane derby win

The heavy artillery of Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched neighbours SuperSport United when they defeated them 2-0 in the last eight of the MTN8 at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...