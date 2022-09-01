SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has promised more high-profile friendly matches for Banyana Banyana ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The competition‚ taking place in Australia and New Zealand next year‚ will be the African champions' second.
SA kick off their preparation for the showpiece hosting eight-times Copa America Femenina champs Brazil in two friendlies‚ in Johannesburg and Durban. The first is at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm) and the second at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday (6pm).
Brazil arrived in SA on Tuesday without captain‚ star player and women's playing legend Marta‚ who is injured‚ but have otherwise brought their best team.
“We are happy that the Brazil national team is here. This is the team that is ranked No 9 in the world and they are the champions of Conmebol in South America‚ and of course we are the African champions - we have qualified for the World Cup‚” Jordaan said.
He said Safa plans to arrange for more top teams from Europe‚ Asia and South America to play against Desiree Ellis' Banyana ahead of the World Cup.
“The next phase is really focused on getting the kind of opposition that we are likely to meet in the World Cup.
“We are not going to meet any African teams [in the World Cup group stage] because they can’t be in the same group as us.
“Our opposition will come from South America‚ Asia and Europe‚ and that’s where we must focus.
“Australia and New Zealand are the hosts‚ so we are also looking to play against one of those countries.”
Brazil are not the only side in the continental champions' clash that will miss a star player - Banyana will be without attacker Thembi Kgatlana due to an injury she suffered at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco in July. But coach Ellis has retained the bulk of the team who won the tournament in North Africa, who will be led by Refiloe Jane and the attack spearheaded by Jermaine Seoposenwe.
“Despite that [missing Marta]‚ Brazil still have players from the big teams around the world. It’s going to be a huge contest. These are brilliant footballers‚” Jordaan said.
“We are looking forward to a competitive and entertaining match to see the high level of skills from both teams. It’s a good test for our team.”
Jordaan promises big friendlies as Banyana face Brazil
Ellis' team begin preparations for next year's World Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has promised more high-profile friendly matches for Banyana Banyana ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The competition‚ taking place in Australia and New Zealand next year‚ will be the African champions' second.
SA kick off their preparation for the showpiece hosting eight-times Copa America Femenina champs Brazil in two friendlies‚ in Johannesburg and Durban. The first is at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm) and the second at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday (6pm).
Brazil arrived in SA on Tuesday without captain‚ star player and women's playing legend Marta‚ who is injured‚ but have otherwise brought their best team.
“We are happy that the Brazil national team is here. This is the team that is ranked No 9 in the world and they are the champions of Conmebol in South America‚ and of course we are the African champions - we have qualified for the World Cup‚” Jordaan said.
He said Safa plans to arrange for more top teams from Europe‚ Asia and South America to play against Desiree Ellis' Banyana ahead of the World Cup.
“The next phase is really focused on getting the kind of opposition that we are likely to meet in the World Cup.
“We are not going to meet any African teams [in the World Cup group stage] because they can’t be in the same group as us.
“Our opposition will come from South America‚ Asia and Europe‚ and that’s where we must focus.
“Australia and New Zealand are the hosts‚ so we are also looking to play against one of those countries.”
Brazil are not the only side in the continental champions' clash that will miss a star player - Banyana will be without attacker Thembi Kgatlana due to an injury she suffered at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco in July. But coach Ellis has retained the bulk of the team who won the tournament in North Africa, who will be led by Refiloe Jane and the attack spearheaded by Jermaine Seoposenwe.
“Despite that [missing Marta]‚ Brazil still have players from the big teams around the world. It’s going to be a huge contest. These are brilliant footballers‚” Jordaan said.
“We are looking forward to a competitive and entertaining match to see the high level of skills from both teams. It’s a good test for our team.”
Kwem bets on himself and fellow Usuthu strikers to win title
Zungu still getting into shape for return
Did Hunt kill league when he signed well at Wits?
Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos