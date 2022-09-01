Kwem bets on himself and fellow Usuthu strikers to win title

AmaZulu striker Augustine Kwem believes Usuthu would be genuine title contenders if he and fellow marksmen Gabadinho Mhango and Bonginkosi Ntuli can net at least 10 goals each.
"If the three of us [as] the leading strikers at the club, can score at least 10 goals each we'll definitely compete for the league title because that would give us 30 goals already without having to rely on other players playing other positions,'' Kwem told Sowetan.
Since the start of the campaign, AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has been strangely starting the trio of Kwem, Mhango and Ntuli at once. Kwem, who's already scored twice across the league and the MTN8 this term, looks to be enjoying the new formation. Mhango boasts three goals, while Ntuli has scored once thus far.
"I am a flexible player, so I have found no problem in playing with two other strikers at once. It shows that the coach wants to go for the kill and as his players we're buying into that as well," Kwem said.
"Ntuli can hold the ball brilliantly and Gaba [Mhango] can run into spaces and I can remain in the box or penetrate from the wings. So we're all playing to our strengths, combining our individual brilliance. We are not competing against each other but we challenge each other."
Kwem, 24, gave a sense they'll treat Saturday's league tie against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium as a dress rehearsal for the two-legged MTN8 semifinal battle against Amakhosi. The actual date of the first leg of the Wafa-Wafa semifinals between these two sides is yet-to-confirmed even though it would be on the weekend of October 1, while the second leg would be on the weekend of October 22.
"It's good that we're facing Chiefs this weekend before we play them again in the MTN8 semis. We'll test their strengths so that when we play them again in the cup, we know exactly what we're dealing with, having got that first-hand experience,'' Kwem noted.
League fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Saturday: Arrows v Chippa, Princess Magogo (3pm); Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Galaxy v City, Mbombela (8pm).
Sunday: Marumo v Swallows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala (5.30pm).
Image: Grant Pitcher
