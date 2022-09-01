×

Soccer

Fleurs ready to step up as a senior at SuperSport

'It's not easy when you were one of the youngsters just few months ago'

01 September 2022 - 09:51
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Defender Luke Fleurs has had to assume a senior role at SuperSport United despite being just 22.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs has opened up about how the departure of a host of tried and tested players at the club over the past few seasons has prematurely thrust him into being a senior.

Over the past few seasons, SuperSport have parted ways with a number of seasoned campaigners such as Dean Furman, Clayton Daniels and recently Ronwen Williams. This season, Matsatsantsa have already given Premiership debuts to a few youngsters such as Yandisa Mfolozi, 19 and Neo Rapoo, who's 16, among others.

Fleurs, 22, who barely boasts 60 Premiership appearances, has accepted that, as tough as it is, it's about time he stepped up to the plate as a senior while Matsatsantsa continue to blood in young guns amid selling high-profile players.

"It's not easy to step up and guide younger guys at my age because I am also still learning the ropes, but the trust the coach [Gavin Hunt] is giving me has made me realise it's really time now to play my role as a senior in the team. But I must admit, it's not easy to just jump like that and be a senior when you were just one of the youngsters coming up a few months ago,'' Fleurs told Sowetan.

"As tough as it is, I always try to be myself. I learn everyday from each and every team member. The responsibility to guide the upcoming players is a good challenge for me. I have learnt a lot from the departed guys like Ronwen and Tebza [Teboho Mokoena]. Now It's time I teach the young ones what I got from them, especially the importance of discipline and putting the team first.''

Fleurs is likely to keep his berth at the heart of Matsatsantsa rearguard, alongside veteran Thulani Hlatshwayo, when they face Tshwane neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns in a league tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). The lad from Mother City is oozing confidence that they can upset the applecart by beating the Brazillians, who elbowed them out of the MTN8 quarterfinals last Sunday.

"We know the quality Sundowns have but they're beatable, so I am confident we can get a win. We're determined,'' noted Fleurs. 

