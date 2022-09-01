Blunt Arrows aim for Chippa's scalp

Golden Arrows have appeared to be one of the early relegation candidates. Their co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi wants the team out of the bottom of the table as he says it's hard to move up once you’ve been there for a while.
The 10-game mark, which is the usual indicator of which direction clubs are going, is a little too far but with games coming in thick and fast one can sense the idea of where the campaign is going.
Arrows started the season on the wrong foot, losing their opening two games, then drew the two that followed. In their last outing in the league, they managed to get three points against AmaZulu in a KZN derby. In total, they picked a point a game, putting them in 15th position.
Vilakazi, along with Mabhuti Khanyeza are tasked with steering the ship and their main objective is to retain the club's DStv Premiership status.
Heading into this Saturday's league encounter with Chippa United at the Princess Magogo Stadium at 3pm, Vilakazi wants the team to get a result and try to distance themselves from a potential relegation dogfight.
"The three points we got against AmaZulu boosted our confidence and a lot of things," said Vilakazi. "We know it's still early days but we don't want to sit at the bottom for a long time. It's hard to move there when you have been there for a while. We are still there but we have five points now.
"There are three teams on six points, two with seven. So, once [if] we beat Chippa at home, we'll find ourselves with eight points, which is important for us to move from the bottom," he said.
In the same predicament, as Vilakazi is his counterpart Daine Klate, the Chippa boss has also picked up five points so far and his team is in 13th place. He's confident of going to Durban and collecting maximum points.
"I'm feeling positive," said Klate when speaking about the Arrows game. "We'll try to go to compete and get maximum points in that match. Golden Arrows on their day, they can be devastating. We'll try to make it difficult for them. We have to go there with the mentality of getting maximum points."
Blunt Arrows aim for Chippa's scalp
Abafana Bes'thende desperate to move up the log
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
