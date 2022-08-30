Coach Zwane raves at the experience of Khune, Hlanti

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about Itumeleng Khune and Sifiso Hlanti post their MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Stellenbosch at a fully packed Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Playing his maiden game since August last year, Khune was Chiefs' hero on the day as he stopped two penalties in the shootout they won 4-3. The match had finished 1-all after extra time. Sihle Nduli struck for the hosts before his goal was cancelled out by Ashley du Preez. On the other hand, Hlanti, who had never played since last November, managed 108 minutes with ease. Zwane was impressed with how Khune and Hlanti performed at Stellies.
"I think this cup game presented us with an opportunity to obviously have a look at a player like Hlanti, who'd been out of the game for quite some time [after suffering a raptured achilles tendon last November]. I am impressed with his performance... I think he did very well. He gave us that balance we were looking for as you know that we're playing Reeve [Frosler] on the left... he's a right-footed player though he's got luxury of using his left as well,'' Zwane stated.
"We needed to give Itu [Khune] the opportunity because he's been working very hard. I wanted him to show a little bit of hunger and that desire because a fully fit Itu can give you a lot of things... he can lead the team, he can inspire a lot of youngsters. If he becomes a good example, he makes our life easy. Fortunately, today he came to the party after quite some time as well not playing. He showed his leadership skills and commitment.''
Amakhosi will have a few days to recuperate as their next game is only on Saturday in the league against high-flying AmaZulu at FNB Stadium. Usuthu are also in the Wafa Wafa semifinals and Zwane expects them to be motivated when they come to FNB Stadium.
"AmaZulu are also oozing confidence because they're also in the MTN8 semifinals and I think they're number one on the log [they're in position three, behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively] that tells you we're playing against a top team,'' noted Zwane.
Coach Zwane raves at the experience of Khune, Hlanti
'Defender gave us that balance, keeper showed his leadership skills'
Image: Ashley Vlotman
