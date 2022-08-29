Subs help Downs seal Tshwane derby win

At Tuks Stadium
The heavy artillery of Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched neighbours SuperSport United when they defeated them 2-0 in the last eight of the MTN8 at the Tuks Stadium last night.
Substitutes Marcel Allende and Abubaker Nasir Ahmed scored late goals to send Masandawana into tonight's semifinal draw alongside Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs.
Pre-match talk was around the SuperSport loaned trio of Ricardo Goss, Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who were barred from facing their parent club face Sundowns.
Gavin Hunt went into the game without his dependable arsenal, and this left him deflated when preparing to match up with the defending Top8 champions.
The Tuks Stadium was flooded in yellow, as the Brazilians and the competition sponsor share similar colours.
Another interesting observation was Sundowns came out for the warm-up 20 minutes ahead of United, they looked confident while doing their drills. When the visiting team came out, their body language was of a side that had surrendered to defeat.
From the onset the Chlrookop-based side put their foot on the game. SuperSport took a pragmatic approach towards the game while Sundowns played the ball with ease among themselves. Intricate passing from Downs and the movement of Neo Maema, Themba Zwane, and Thapelo Morena, who had free roles, proved too much for United.
In the second half, it was clear that United had decided to park the bus and play on the counter. Playing against a low block was not a problem for Sundowns as they continued playing the ball in front of SuperSport as they went in search of the opener.
The game looked like it would be decided by a moment of genius or a fluke until the deadlock was eventually broken by Chilean Allende.
The Brazilians chased for a second goal to see the game and it came courtesy of Ethiopian forward Nasir Ahmed, who fought hard to direct Teboho Mokoena's cross into the net to make it 2-0 on the 90th minute. That meant the battle was over for United.
