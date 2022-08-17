Richards Bay wary of Amakhosi backlash

Kaizer Chiefs' humiliating 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend has left Richards Bay coach Pitso Dladla concerned ahead of their match on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Dladla feels the Amakhosi would be desperate to avoid another defeat and that they will come out with all their guns blazing against the rookies.
Chiefs also head into the match having lost twice in their first three fixtures this season. Dladla said this will make their match even more difficult.
“I think playing Chiefs at any point is a team that we must respect. They are one of the biggest teams in the country and in Africa,” Dladla told Sowetan yesterday.
“It makes things worse now to play against them while they have lost the game [against Downs]. I don’t think they will want to lose against us, especially being the new kids on the block.
“But we are also so fortunate that they brought the game to Durban and maybe this can work on our side, but in terms of being worried that they lost the game, we are not even considering that.
“We are giving them the respect they deserve and at the same time, we believe we will do our best on the day.”
League newcomers Richards Bay are sitting at the summit of the log with seven points following two wins and a draw.
And Dladla has urged his side to remain grounded and not become big-headed following that start.
“It is very important to remain grounded and then put in the hard work. In football that’s how it should be because tables can turn any time once you start becoming big-headed,” he said.
“But you could see if you followed us last season, we were on top of the log for a long time and we remained grounded and there was not even a single day where you could hear us making noise. This is the same thing we are preaching. If you are not careful this game will humble you.”
Fixtures
Tonight: Royal v Pirates, Moses Mabhida, 7.30pm
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 7.30pm
Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 8pm
Sunday: Royal v Gallats, Chatsworth, 3pm; SuperSport v Pirates, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Richards Bay wary of Amakhosi backlash
Chiefs desperate to avenge Downs humiliation – Dladla
