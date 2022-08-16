×

Soccer

Gavin Hunt exasperated as SuperSport United fire blanks

Lack of preseason leaves strikers a step behind

16 August 2022 - 08:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The lack of goals at SuperSport United has left coach Gavin Hunt frustrated after they registered a second successive defeat in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

United lost 2-1 against AmaZulu on Wednesday last week and 2-0 against TS Galaxy on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

What is frustrating Hunt is they have only scored twice in three matches in the new season and he is not impressed as he feels they have created enough scoring opportunities.

“If I have to give an honest assessment, yeah they had the ball, they played but the chances we had in front of goals which we have not scored in three games, we could have been [on] nine points,” Hunt told the media after their defeat to Galaxy in Mbombela.

“But you have to defend better. We have not defended better and obviously the game opens up but at the end of the day I think we had the best chances but we didn’t score.”

One of the problems Hunt is facing now  is the form of strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler who both didn’t train in preseason as they were recovering from injuries.

“Grobler didn’t do a preseason, he never trained the whole preseason. He has been out for a long time. Gabuza also didn’t do a preseason, so it is what it is,” a disappointed Hunt said.

“Gabuza came in in the last 20 minutes and you could see he was a yard off. He hasn't trained but it has been a tough week up and down, all over but there is no excuse.

“You have to score. I mean, at halftime we could have been 3-0 up, to be fair. We didn’t and they scored two goals from two restarts from a throw-in and a corner kick, which is disappointing because we pride ourselves a little bit on it [defending set pieces].”

SuperSport will be looking for their first victory of the season when they welcome Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Fixtures

Today: CPT City v Maritzburg, Athlone, 7.30pm

Wednesday: Royal v Pirates, Moses Mabhida, 7.30pm.

Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 8pm.

Sunday: Royal v Gallants, Chatsworth, 3pm; SuperSport v Pirates, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.

