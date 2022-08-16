Cape Town City focused on ending losing streak

Cape Town City will be desperate to end their run of three successive defeats when they host Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
The Citizens have endured a difficult start to the new season, losing their opening three matches to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Swallows and AmaZulu.
They will want to register their first win of the season against the Team of Choice, who are also yet to register a victory this season under new coach John Maduka.
Maritzburg have secured two points after two draws and a defeat in their first three matches and will also be eyeing their first victory of the season.
Eric Tinkler would be concerned by his side's slow start after finishing second last season behind Sundowns and having an impressive second round.
But poor defending and awful finishing this season has not helped them as they have already conceded seven goals in three matches and scored three.
They have been creating chances but they are not clinical enough, something Tinkler will be desperate to solve.
Tinkler admitted that defensive errors have proved costly this season and urged his players to improve their lifestyle off the field if they are to improve this season.
“Individual errors let us down [in the 21- defeat] against AmaZulu, that’s the harsh reality. The first goal we conceded, we gave it away and you have to control the match better when you are 1-0 up,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.
“You don’t control the match and you start giving the ball away unnecessarily and then you have to absorb pressure, so I was very disappointed.
“We just have to go back now and regroup and start fixing the errors and our lifestyle off the field also have to improve for certain players, unfortunately.”
After playing to a goalless draw with Swallows in their last match, Maduka said they have to take the positives into the City match.
“If you look at the game itself we were well organised in defence and midfield and we also had a couple of chances, although we were not sharp enough to be able to convert them,” Maduka said.
“If you defend well you have the chance to win the game, now we must take this to the next match.”
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
