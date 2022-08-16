Daine Klate carries winning mentality as a player into his coaching

Chippa United head coach Daine Klate says he has embroidered the qualities that he had from his playing days into his coaching.
Klate is one of the greatest players to have graced the PSL. In his prime, some children wrote his name on their shirts or were given the nickname Klate because of how they played on the wing.
He's the only player to have won the league title with three different teams: three times with SuperSport United, twice with Orlando Pirates and once with Bidvest Wits.
Those who have shared the dressing room with him always pointed out Klate's winning mentality as something that elevated the core. Klate has carried the will to win into his coaching career.
So far he has had a fairy tale start to the DStv Premiership season, getting four points against former clubs United and Pirates. These results have stirred up strong emotions in him.
At the weekend Klate got his first win as a coach, against Pirates, and he's determined to get more as he hates losing with a passion.
“I've always been a passionate player, I have always hated losing. Even as a coach I don't like losing. I don't like going home after losing. The fighting spirit and desire are there for coaching,” said Klate.
Like he managed to galvanise the dressing rooms he was part of, Klate wants to do the same with his young Chippa squad.
“There's a lot of room for improvement. We still need to work; we need to get the chemistry going. We've made a lot of signings. It's a challenge for me as a young coach as well. I'm fully focused on the job at hand,” he said.
In football, it's never guaranteed that great players will go on to be good coaches but with the mentors Klate has, signs are pointing to him having a good career as a coach.
“I've got a sound development background, I've learnt a lot. I've got good people that are helping me. Boebie Solomons and Augusto Palacios, they're always checking up on me, trying to give me wisdom. I have so many people behind me.
“If you look at coaches like Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane winning multiple titles, the one allowed me to start my career, the other I went on to have great success with. I call them any time,” Klate said.
Daine Klate carries winning mentality as a player into his coaching
Chippa coach has former mentors on call
Image: Richard Huggard
Chippa United head coach Daine Klate says he has embroidered the qualities that he had from his playing days into his coaching.
Klate is one of the greatest players to have graced the PSL. In his prime, some children wrote his name on their shirts or were given the nickname Klate because of how they played on the wing.
He's the only player to have won the league title with three different teams: three times with SuperSport United, twice with Orlando Pirates and once with Bidvest Wits.
Those who have shared the dressing room with him always pointed out Klate's winning mentality as something that elevated the core. Klate has carried the will to win into his coaching career.
So far he has had a fairy tale start to the DStv Premiership season, getting four points against former clubs United and Pirates. These results have stirred up strong emotions in him.
At the weekend Klate got his first win as a coach, against Pirates, and he's determined to get more as he hates losing with a passion.
“I've always been a passionate player, I have always hated losing. Even as a coach I don't like losing. I don't like going home after losing. The fighting spirit and desire are there for coaching,” said Klate.
Like he managed to galvanise the dressing rooms he was part of, Klate wants to do the same with his young Chippa squad.
“There's a lot of room for improvement. We still need to work; we need to get the chemistry going. We've made a lot of signings. It's a challenge for me as a young coach as well. I'm fully focused on the job at hand,” he said.
In football, it's never guaranteed that great players will go on to be good coaches but with the mentors Klate has, signs are pointing to him having a good career as a coach.
“I've got a sound development background, I've learnt a lot. I've got good people that are helping me. Boebie Solomons and Augusto Palacios, they're always checking up on me, trying to give me wisdom. I have so many people behind me.
“If you look at coaches like Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane winning multiple titles, the one allowed me to start my career, the other I went on to have great success with. I call them any time,” Klate said.
Gavin Hunt exasperated as SuperSport United fire blanks
Sundowns coach appeals to fans not to over-hype Nasir yet
Cape Town City focused on ending losing streak
Bucs' mentality no problem, it's a new season - Riveiro
Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos