Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked for patience with new signing Abubeker Nasir and urged people not to over-hype him just yet.
This after the Ethiopian international opened his scoring account for Sundowns during their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday and showed many why he was signed by the club.
Mokwena said there is still a lot of work for the attacking midfielder to do to reach his potential and that over-hyping him now will delay his progress in SA football.
“He still has a lot of work to do and he is going to improve. The way we play and the way we train, players are bound to improve, and the same expectation can go to Nasir,” Mokwena said.
“I plead for patience, time and not to over-hype him because he is still young and with incredible potential.
“When we signed him, he went back to Ethiopia and spent six months there. We had to get an English tutor to spend a bit of time with him so that his level of English can get better. Now it is at a relatively good standard, although we have had to hire a translator because he was struggling with some of the instructions and the information we wanted to bring to him.”
The Ethiopian international, who was signed in January by Sundowns and was loaned back to the Coffee SC, came off the bench in the second half on Saturday and scored the fourth goal for Masandawana.
He made his debut for Sundowns during their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Wednesday and was also impressive in that match.
“He has incredible potential, surrounded by other incredible players,” Mokwena added.
Sundowns will be looking to build on their victory against Chiefs when they visit Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Sundowns coach appeals to fans not to over-hype Nasir yet
Downs coach feels midfielder still has a lot of work to do
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
