Veteran striker Bernard Parker has vowed to use his experience and leadership to help TS Galaxy do well this season.
Parker joined the Rockets on a two-year deal on Saturday after he parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.
He has been training with SuperSport United for a few weeks with the hope of impressing coach Gavin Hunt and joining them, but it seems they could not agree a deal and Galaxy moved fast to capture his signature.
“I’m very happy that I have found a new home with TS Galaxy and thanks to the chairman [Tim Sukazi] that he has full belief and trust in me to be part of the team,” Parker told the club's media department.
“I really appreciate that and I can’t wait to get things going with the Rockets. The team is a giant baby and I am here to grow and help them to greater heights and bring in leadership and my experience and everything I have to give to the team. So I’m very happy and thanks to my family for the support and I can’t wait to wear the TS Galaxy jersey.”
Experienced Parker vows to take Galaxy to greater heights
Ex-Chiefs striker pens two-year deal with Rockets
Image: TS GALAXY
Hunt coy if Parker will be offered a deal
Sukazi said the 36-year-old still has a lot to offer in the game and is confident his experience and leadership will help them.
“We are delighted to have secured Parker’s signature. He is a valuable addition to our thin squad,” Sukazi said.
“He has been a loyal servant of the game for many years and he still has a lot to contribute within our set-up. His record speaks for itself and we are looking forward to great success together.”
Meanwhile, Keletso Makgalwa also joined Galaxy on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. The attacking midfielder spent last season on loan with Swallows .
Galaxy have made good signings recently after securing the services of Xola Mlambo and Sibusiso Vilakazi as they look to improve this season.
