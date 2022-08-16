Ramovic lauds Galaxy for superb start of the season

While TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has installed confidence and belief in his team this season, he has asked his players to stay humble following their impressive start.
Galaxy have definitely improved from a team fighting for relegation last season as they have already registered two victories and a draw in their opening three matches.
What is also impressive is that they are yet to concede a goal and kept a team like Mamelodi Sundowns at bay when they beat them 1-0 last week at Loftus Versfeld.
Following their 2-0 impressive victory over SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, Ramovic has explained how he is getting it right so far.
“The whole credit goes to the team and the players because to come out after a difficult season like we had, I don’t think many teams can do the same things that we did,” Ramovic explained to the media after the game.
“So it is not easy. When I came in October, I think we only had two points and then went on to get 28, which was not easy.
“...We just continued to work hard and smarter in some of our games and to stick as a team; we know that we have the ability to control the space, the ball and the movement.
“If you move properly then you create the space. Then after that if you put the speed and the ability to play as a team, the quality, the will and the desire will help us and that's actually what we did.
“To play three games in a row with this kind of intense performance as we do, only players and the team can have strong and mental character and this is what we showed and I’m just proud of the guys and the team.”
Having also strengthened the team with experienced players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo and Bernard Parker, the German tactician feels the young players will benefit from those players. “We are just happy and proud to have this quality in our team,” he said.
“The most important thing is to stay humble, stay calm and work everyday and we will see what the end will bring to us.”
