Soccer

Bucs' mentality no problem, it's a new season - Riveiro

Bucs coach says better results will come

16 August 2022 - 08:30
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Pirates coach Jose Rivera.
Pirates coach Jose Rivera.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Rivero appears to be nonchalant about the team’s lack of cutting edge, something that’s frustrated Bucs fan base for a while.

The 1-0 loss to Chippa United at Orlando Stadium must have been a moment of déjà vu for the Pirates fans, who have seen their team dominate matches last season only to squander the chances they create in front of goals.

It happened again on Sunday, and the supporters' pain was doubled by the visitors' late strike to win the match. 

Newly appointed head honcho Riveiro must have picked up the team's trend of dropping points in matches Pirates should have won when he did his background checks before the new season. However, when looking at the three results the team has got so far – a win, a draw and a loss – it seems the team is on the similar path again. 

Sowetan asked Riveiro how he'll change this nasty trend of inconsistent results by Pirates, he said past results and performance must not be used as a point of reference. 

"You can see that the guys are doing everything, they are putting all in, in every single training and game, better results will come," said Riveiro. 

"There's no problem about mentality, it's a new season, there are new players, new coaching staff, new perspective. The last season was a long time ago, we are playing differently. There's no problem in that sense. 

"We are confident we are doing a good job, you'll see very soon, especially when we are playing at home, it'll be a different story," he said. 

Pirates will be back in DStv Premiership action tomorrow when they travel to Durban to take on Royal AM Moses Mabhida Stadium at 7.30pm. 

Looking forward to the game, Riveiro lamented the tight schedule saying it gives his team no chance to spend time training.

"With the number of games, it is what it is. The schedule is crazy with the number of games, we like to play but we are missing the [opportunity] to train because there's no time to train. 

For us, training is very important. We trust in the training process, when we are not training we are missing something," Riveiro. 

