×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana to face Botswana in Plate final as Zambia set up date with Namibia

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 16 July 2022 - 09:40
Kelvin Kampamba of Zambia celebrates a goal during the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup semifinal against Senegal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 15..
Kelvin Kampamba of Zambia celebrates a goal during the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup semifinal against Senegal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 15..
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana are set to play Botswana in the Cosafa Cup Plate final while Zambia defeated Senegal 4-3 to book a spot in the main tournament final against Namibia.

The finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday at two different venues in Durban.

Bafana, who saw off Madagascar 2-1 in the Plate semifinal on Friday, will take on the Zebras at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium at 10am.

Keletso Sifama and Chumani Butsaka scored for coach Helman Mkhalele's makeshift squad, while Solomampionona Razafindranaivo netted the consolation goal for Madagascar on Friday.

Botswana booked their spot in the Plate final by beating Eswatini 2-0 through goals by Bame Morwalela and Resaobaka Thatanyane.

In the main final scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium, Zambia will take on Namibia, who won 1-0 against Mozambique, at 7pm.

A brace from Kelvin Kampamba and a goal each from Spencer Sautu and Ricky Banda were scored for the Zambians in the seven-goal thriller.

Senegalese goals were scored by Lamine Camara, Moussa Ndiyaye and Paul Bassène.

The goal that separated Namibia and Mozambique was scored by Bethuel Muzeu.

Mozambique and Senegal will be seen in action in the third/fourth placed playoff match at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm).

Mkhalele draws lessons from Cosafa setback

While Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele admitted disappointment at SA bowing out of the Cosafa Cup main competition early, he believes the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mkhalele pleads with PSL teams to give his Bafana youngsters a chance

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has made an impassioned plea to Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to give his young and talented group ...
Sport
2 days ago

Youthful Bafana fail penalty test, surrender Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana were dumped out of the Cosafa Cup after losing on penalties to Mozambique in the quarterfinal match at King Zwelithini Stadium last ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released