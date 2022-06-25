Patrice Motsepe: Caf will not tolerate bullying of journalists

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will not tolerate any form of bullying of journalists covering football events, the organisation's president Patrice Motsepe said in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Motsepe said this while addressing the AGM of the SA National Editors Forum in Parktown Johannesburg, where journalists asked about the unbecoming behaviour shown by some SA Football Association (Safa) members ahead of the Safa elections on Saturday.

“If there’s any bullying by any organisation, whether it’s Caf or Safa, I can assure you that we’ll engage them and we’ll take action,” Motsepe vowed.

“We'll absolutely take action against any entity, whether it’s Safa or any football association, that bullies journalists. So we’ll appeal that you do give us the information of such and we have a duty to come back to you.”