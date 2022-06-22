×

Soccer

Banyana to share millions if they clinch cup

Safa dangles R9.2m carrot if SA wins Awcon

22 June 2022 - 07:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the Banyana Banyana media open day at Highlands Park on June 21, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dangled a R9.2m carrot in front of Banyana Banyana if they win the upcoming Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon).

Each player will pocket a whopping R400,000 should  Banyana clinch the Awcon title. This was revealed by Safa president Danny Jordaan, who said this is the biggest incentive the association has offered for a national team, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Parktown, Johannesburg. It was Banyana's base before they departed for the tournament on Tuesday. The continental spectacle will be hosted by Morocco from July 2 until July 23.

“We're going to pay R9.2m in bonuses for this team on the basis that they win the Awcon. This is our commitment and confidence in Banyana. This is the highest amount ever paid to any national team, men and women, in the history of SA football, so we've broken the barriers,” said Jordaan.

Others view this as Jordaan's electioneering strategy, heading into Saturday's Safa elective congress where he'll be standing for a third term against Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane couldn't hide her happiness at the fact the issue of bonuses was ironed out before the start of the competition, where they are in Group C alongside Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana.

“You [Safa] have always said that when we go into a tournament you want us to focus only on playing and we should sort out all the issues we have before the tournament begins. I think the bonus was one of the issues that we had and for you to come and honour us and give this promise is a motivation for the team,” said Jane.

“Beside that motivation of wanting to receive the money, we also want to go out there and represent our nation with pride because we know we're not only representing ourselves but our families, friends and all women players in the country.”

Banyana's bonus structure

If they win the title, each player gets R400,000

Should they come second, each player pockets R55,000

Coming third or fourth will see each player being paid R40,000 as a bonus

