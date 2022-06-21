Bafana coach was spot on with issues he raised

For Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to have offered an apology to the football association for the scathing remarks he made about the state of affairs in our soccer is the biggest mistake of his life.

In fact, he was spot-on with many issues he raised, and for the association to have been dismayed instead of being ashamed, raises more questions than answers.

For Safa president Danny Jordaan to claim that Vision 2030 will help him finish what he started in 2013 is mere hogwash. The nine years he has been at the helm of that job is enough. We've seen what the man can offer our football – absolutely nothing.

It's my prayer and wish that his nemesis, Ria Ledwaba, ousts him for good.

Broos is a breath of fresh air in our football but all his efforts and what he intends to achieve will bear no fruit as long as he is surrounded by power-hungry people like Jordaan. There's no help for the country to be up in arms with regard to the "wake-up call sentiments" shared by this shrewd Belgian tactician. And we all know that truth hurts.

All our hopeful players in the top leagues are returning home en masse. The likes of Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu are cases in point. In Fikile Mbalula's words: we are indeed a bunch of losers.

It's pointless to argue that Broos omitted this and that player. The entire Bafana Bafana set-up is a mess; period. And the sooner we accept that fact, the healthier we will become as a football nation.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State