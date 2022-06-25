Court action to halt ANC Gauteng conference

The Gauteng High Court will on Saturday evening hear reasons why the ANC's Gauteng provincial conference should not continue.

An application brought by Jabulani Sithole is seeking the court to interdict the Gauteng elective conference from continuing.

High on the agenda is the issue of the quarantined votes from Ekurhuleni.

On Friday, the provincial executive committee announced that five branches from Ekurhuleni would be allowed to participate during the 14th provincial conference but their 19 votes would be quarantined.

Sithole, also a member of the ANC, comes from Ekurhuleni in the Mzwakhe Ngomane branch.

In his application, Sithole argues that the NEC could not have lawfully permitted the conference to sit until the issue of the five branches was solved.

Sithole writes that not only did the NEC permit conference to sit despite the disputes, instead of solving the branch disputes and quarantined votes, it delegated its authority to the PEC to solve the problem.