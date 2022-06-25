×

South Africa

Football is more important than squabbles over positions - Motsepe

By Bafana Nzimande - 25 June 2022 - 13:14

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe maintains that football is more important than any personal ambitions of those running for senior positions at different football structures in the continent.

Motsepe expressed this view while addressing the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) annual general meeting held in Johannesburg on Saturday morning...

