Soccer

WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final

By Marc Strydom - 22 June 2022 - 12:56
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe speaks to the media after the ABC Motsepe League final at Olen Park in Potchefstroom with SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan next to him.
Image: Marc Strydom

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe said he was pleased to see SA Football Association (Safa) presidential candidates Danny Jordaan and Ria Ledwaba present at the ABC Motsepe League final on Sunday.

Motsepe, as the tournament sponsor, was joined by Safa president Jordaan and vice-president Ledwaba at the prizegiving where MM Platinum lifted the trophy at Olen Park in Potchefstroom after beating Magesi FC 1-0 in the final.

Incumbent Jordaan and Ledwaba have been involved in an at times bitter build-up to the Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, where they will contest the presidency along with Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

“It’s the coming together, the working together. And, absolutely, the unifying spirit among all is very important,” Motsepe said about both Jordaan and Ledwaba being present.

“I’m very pleased with the commitment Danny has shown and Ria has shown, and this is part of the contribution to football development.

“I’m confident in the spirit that has been ongoing and the commitment shown by all of us. These are my leaders. Whether it’s the Premier Soccer League or Safa or even amateur football, our job is to allow them to lead us and for us to make whatever contributions and assistance we can.”

Ledwaba unsuccessfully went to the Pretoria high court to try to stop the election, her camp alleging constitutional changes and procedural irregularities aimed at entrenching Jordaan as president.

Gauteng side Platinum won the R1m prize money awarded to the victors of the third-tier Motsepe League. They have been promoted to next season’s GladAfrica Championship along with Limpopo team Magesi.

Safa oversees the amateur Motsepe League.

