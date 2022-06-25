×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 25 June 2022 - 13:24
Safa president Danny Jordaan during the press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 24 2022.
Safa president Danny Jordaan during the press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on June 24 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As expected, incumbent Danny Jordaan has won the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential race by an overwhelming majority over challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

The elections took place at a Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Jordaan received 186 votes to secure his third term of office, while Ledwaba got 27 and Mohlabeng managed just eight votes.

Jordaan, 70, has been the Safa president since 2013.

The outcome of the voting has still to be officially confirmed by Safa.

The elections took place while about 50 of Ledwaba’s supporters picketed outside the venue.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has learnt that former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba was forced out of the election room after he gatecrashed the event and demanded to be allowed to speak.

This is a developing story.

Mixed legacy for Jordaan as he's set to extend rule to 14 years

Danny Jordaan is likely to be returned to office as SA Football Association (Safa) president for a third term ending in 2027 after tomorrow's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Football is more important than squabbles over positions - Motsepe

Caf president Patrice Motsepe maintains that football is more important than any personal ambitions of those running for senior positions at ...
News
2 hours ago

Another bid to stop Safa elections by Ledwaba's backers thrown out of court

The SA Football Association (Safa) elective congress is set to go ahead on Saturday after another attempt to stop it was dismissed by the Pretoria ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released