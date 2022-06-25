Rants against the media as Safa press conference descends into chaos

Attendees feeling compelled to answer questions not directed at them was the main reason an SA Football Association (Safa) press conference turned into pandemonium on Friday.

The briefing was aimed at providing the state of readiness for the election and reviewing president Danny Jordaan's term in office. But it came to an abrupt end after Safa Overberg president and Western Cape vice-chair Tankiso Modipa launched a scathing attack on media for posing questions to “my president” Jordaan.

It was held after a Safa congress on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre ahead of Saturday's elective congress at the same venue. Journalists were invited into the room where several national executive committee (NEC) members were still present.

Jordaan, asked about his decision to run for a third term, invited NEC members in the room to add their thoughts. This resulted in verbal attacks on the fourth estate, and the conference had to be abandoned.