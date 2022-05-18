Liverpool title win ‘not likely but possible’, says Klopp

“It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough,” said Klopp, who won the Premier League in 2020 but could see City claim a fourth title in five years.

“Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. It will be tough against Burnley, they are fighting for survival.

“But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres,” he added, referring to John Stones' clearance off the line for City against Liverpool that season.

Klopp said he was expecting a raucous atmosphere at Anfield on the final day.

“If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.

“We all know. We never gave up. We'll give it a try. It's our home game, last home game of season. The atmosphere will be outstanding. We'll try to use it.

“We have to do our job. Football is a tricky game sometimes. Aston Villa play on Thursday and then Sunday. We'll see but you have to focus on yourselves.”